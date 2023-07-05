The transfer window is now well underway with Premier League and EFL clubs now able to do business during the summer. Sunderland have concluded four incoming deals so far but their Championship rivals also becoming active.

Here, we take a look at the main headlines from around the Championship that you may have missed:

Middlesbrough have announced the arrival of forward Alex Gilbert as their first signing of the summer. The 21-year-old rejected a new deal at Brentford in favour of a move to the Championship club after his contract expired, instead joining the Teessiders on a four-year deal.

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has said that The Millers are in the market to sign Billy Sharp. Sharp is available after being released by Sheffield United at the end of last season. The 37-year-old has scored 267 senior goals during his career.

Former Sunderland captain Max Power is to make the move to Saudi Arabia after rejecting a contract at League One club Wigan Athletic the midfielder is understood to have agreed terms with Saudi Arabian second-tier side Al-Qadsiah FC.

Stoke City are said to be closing in on the signing of highly rated Colchester United defender Junior Tchamadeu, 19. Blackburn also hold a long-term interest in Tchamadeu and tried to sign the defender in January.