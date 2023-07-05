News you can trust since 1873
Transfer gossip: Championship club eye 267 goal striker as Sunderland's rivals target summer deals

The latest transfer news and gossip from around the Championship with Billy Sharp looking for a new club.

By James Copley
Published 5th Jul 2023, 11:00 BST- 2 min read

The transfer window is now well underway with Premier League and EFL clubs now able to do business during the summer. Sunderland have concluded four incoming deals so far but their Championship rivals also becoming active.

Here, we take a look at the main headlines from around the Championship that you may have missed:

Middlesbrough have announced the arrival of forward Alex Gilbert as their first signing of the summer. The 21-year-old rejected a new deal at Brentford in favour of a move to the Championship club after his contract expired, instead joining the Teessiders on a four-year deal.

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has said that The Millers are in the market to sign Billy Sharp. Sharp is available after being released by Sheffield United at the end of last season. The 37-year-old has scored 267 senior goals during his career.

Championship rivals Swansea City have completed the signing of former Sunderland target Josh Key subject to EFL and international clearance.

Former Sunderland captain Max Power is to make the move to Saudi Arabia after rejecting a contract at League One club Wigan Athletic the midfielder is understood to have agreed terms with Saudi Arabian second-tier side Al-Qadsiah FC.

Stoke City are said to be closing in on the signing of highly rated Colchester United defender Junior Tchamadeu, 19. Blackburn also hold a long-term interest in Tchamadeu and tried to sign the defender in January.

Leeds United goalkeeping coach Marcos Abad is set to leave the club after six years following the arrival of Daniel Farke Elland Road. The Whites were relegated from the Premier League under the stewardship of Sam Allardyce last season.

