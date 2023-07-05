Ex-Sunderland captain to make Saudi switch and join ex-Leeds United man

Former Sunderland captain Max Power is to make the move to Saudi Arabia after rejecting a contract at League One club Wigan Athletic.

Wigan Today have stated that Power is understood to have agreed terms with Saudi Arabian second-tier side Al-Qadsiah FC, who are also set to unveil ex-Liverpool and Leeds United striker Robbie Fowler as their manager.

Power, who turns 30 later this month, apparently rejected the chance to stay at Wigan Athletic under the stewardship of club legend Shaun Maloney but decided on a new challenge after the Latics' problems on and off the pitch.

It is also believed that Power had offers to stay in the Championship but has instead elected to make the move to Saudi Arabia.