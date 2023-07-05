Championship rivals Swansea City have completed the signing of former Sunderland target Josh Key, subject to EFL and international clearance.

The 23-year-old right-back has signed a three-year contract at the Liberty Stadium, which includes the option for an additional 12 months through to 2027

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Black Cats are thought to have had several bids in the region of £1million rejected for the 24-year-old back in August 2021 although there wasn't any suggestion that Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey remained interested during the current window.

Key was offered a new deal at Exeter but chose to leave the club with the defender making the move to Wales on a free transfer. Exeter, though, will be due pay compensation from Swansea with the player still under the age of 24.