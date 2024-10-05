Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland left it late to salvage a point against Leeds United in the most unlikely of circumstances

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Sunderland icon Kevin Phillips has delivered his verdict on the freakish late goal that handed the Black Cats a point against Leeds United on Friday evening - as well as suggesting that the timing of the incident should serve as a “lesson” to supporters everywhere.

Regis Le Bris’ side had looked as if they were headed for a first home defeat of the season, only for visiting goalkeeper Illan Meslier to wildly misjudge a miscued Alan Browne punt goalwards that ultimately evaded his grasp and trickled over the line. That bizarre moment came deep into stoppage time, sealing a 2-2 draw for Sunderland and allowing them to remain at the top of the Championship heading into the rest of the weekend’s fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And speaking during Sky Sports’ coverage of the contest, Phillips tried to untangle exactly what went wrong for Meslier, as well as taking a cheeky dig at those supporters who had left the Stadium of Light before the final whistle. He said: “I think there's a lesson there for any fan in the country - don't leave the ground early. We think we've seen it all in football until this happens.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“Listen, we can all have our say on it, it's only the goalkeeper who can come out and give his reasons. He'll come out and say, ‘Look, it's hit a divot’, but when you look at the ground, there's no divots there. It's the spin of the ball. I personally think he's just taken his eyes off it. Maybe he's looking to quickly counter attack, I don't know. But I feel for the lad.

“It's one of those now that unfortunately he's going to be remembered for this season. Especially when he's been fantastic for Leeds. It's a time now where the players have got to put their arms around him and lift his head up. But it's just a hopeful ball into the box, I can't explain it. It's just one of those unfortunate incidents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow pundit Jobi McAnuff added: “There's nothing anyone's going to say to him after the game, the rest of this evening, that's going to make him feel any better. He will not sleep tonight. He'll be replaying it over and over again - ‘how did I get myself into that situation?’

“It's such a horrible moment for him. It's one that you, again, those of us who have played, you look at that and just feel so, so sorry for him.”