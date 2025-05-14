Sunderland saw off Coventry City at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening

Burnley minority investor J.J. Watt has delivered his verdict on Sunderland’s dramatic late goal against Coventry City on Tuesday evening, claiming that the subsequent celebrations were “some of the best” he’s ever seen.

Dan Ballard scored in the 122nd minute to secure a 3-2 aggregate victory over Frank Lampard’s side, setting up a play-off final against Sheffield United in the process. In the immediate aftermath, the Stadium of Light descended into scenes of wild jubilation.

And watching on from afar, Watt, who is already assured of a Premier League place with Burnley next season, was suitably impressed with the scenes on Wearside.

What did J.J. Watt say about Sunderland’s celebration vs Coventry City?

Writing on X, the former Houston Texans defensive end said: “That was insane!!! Some of the best limbs I’ve ever seen. Sunderland. Wow. How can you not love football?”

In a subsequent post referencing one of the stars of hit Netflix documentary Sunderland ‘Til I Die, the American wrote: “Somebody in Sunderland had to have a camera on Peter Farrer during tonight’s match right? Surely… We need his reaction and commentary ASAP.”

What Regis Le Bris say about Sunderland’s performance against Coventry City?

Speaking after the final whistle at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris admitted there was much his team could improve, but his pride in their spirit shone through.

He said: "They went through difficult periods in this game but they never gave up. So we can feel this energy even when its tough, they are so connected with the ambition of the club and the group. They are still together. You can complain about technical choice, turnover and so on, but they keep going. They want to win 'til the end.

“It was absolutely about the togetherness, it is really important to highlight the spirit of this team. It is so impressive. They are not always brilliant on the ball, but I think they represent well this region, the club and the way you have to play to win. It's about mentality, character, the ability to fight all the way even when it is tough. This group is absolutely fantastic for that."

Le Bris also paid tribute to the Sunderland fans for the atmosphere they created on Wearside, from lining the streets to welcome the team bus to sticking by the players through what proved to be a challenging two hours on the pitch.

"It was really impressive,” he said. “The atmosphere was crazy. They helped a lot because we went through difficult moments, their energy was contagious. They were our twelfth man, really they were.”

