Brighton boss Graham Potter drops another strong hint on the future of Sunderland transfer target Jan Paul van Hecke
Graham Potter has dropped another strong hint that key Sunderland target Jan Paul van Hecke could stay at the club beyond the transfer window.
It had been widely expected that van Hecke would agree a new deal at the Amex Stadium before heading out on loan, with sources on the south coast indicating that Sunderland were ahead in the race.
van Hecke was named player of the season at Blackburn Rovers last season, where the incoming new Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray was in charge.
But with Joel Veltman struggling with a minor injury and van Hecke impressing in training, Potter appears minded to hold on to the defender until the World Cup at least.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland AFC news: Ex-£2.5m Cats, Cardiff City and Birmingham City defender makes non-league switch
-
2
Next Sunderland Manager: The early contenders to replace Alex Neil after Stoke City switch conformation
-
3
Sunderland fans deliver interesting next manager verdict in social media poll
-
4
Ex-Newcastle United and Rangers boss takes aim at Sunderland's recruitment and backs Alex Neil
-
5
Sunderland facing potential double transfer blow as search for crucial reinforcements continues
Significantly, van Hecke made a strong impression on his Premier League debut as Brighton protected their 1-0 lead against Leeds United successfully.
Potter has hinted that as well adding valuable depth currently, he feels van Hecke could push for starts this season.
"It’s not just about that," Potter explained.
"That’s the role he played at the weekend. It’s not to say that he can’t go on sooner or play from the start.
Read More
“He has to be patient. He knows the quality of player we have in those areas.
“But, while he is getting on in the Premier League, it is difficult for us to say, ‘Okay there is a better option somewhere else’.
“We will constantly monitor it but between now and November time I think there is a good chance he could help us, there is a good chance he is on the pitch.
“And that is good for him in the Premier League.”
No final decision on van Hecke's future has been made as it stands but it increasingly appears as if Sunderland will have to turn their attentions elsewhere.
"It’s more what he has been doing with us," Potter added.
“We have always been impressed with him, how he is day to day with us.
“He helped us against Leeds and it’s a big moment for him to be on the pitch in the Premier League, a good occasion for him and now we will keep seeing him.”