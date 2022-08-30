Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here we run you through the key questions and what to expect...

What did you make of Alex Neil's departure and what do you ultimately think was the main reason behind it?

The overriding emotion was probably frustration.

Tony Mowbray is close to being named the new Sunderland boss

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the timing and speed of his departure meant that it was an initial shock, you felt from day one there was always a chance something like this could develop. Neil was always reluctant to discuss the long term in any great depth and I think that was a reflection not just of his initial desire to get out of League One, but then his sense of unease with the general trajectory of the club. Even in the moments after the Wembley win, he was stressing he would need to speak to the hierarchy to get a sense of their ambition ahead of a significant step up in quality.

The issues that led to his departure were myriad but ultimately all stem from the fact that Neil clearly came to feel he was being undervalued by the club, both in terms of his role in promotion and more generally his importance to the project. Clearly, his frustration with the terms of his contract was the most obvious example of that and that Stoke City have made a massive improvement on his salary is significant.

Sunderland are adamant that they are at the start of a long-term path to sustainability, that they won't deviate from that for any one player or member of staff.In truth I can see both sides of it, to an extent.

Sunderland would not in my view have been promoted with Neil's organisation and leadership, and so I can entirely understand why he felt that should have been swiftly and properly addressed after Wembley.

Ultimately, I just think Stoke City right now is a better fit for him and his ambitions.

I know a lot has been made of their FFP limitations in the market, but some of the deals they have done in terms of wages etc this summer are well, well beyond Sunderland's current budget. It's also significant that the ownership at Stoke have tried to recruit Neil in the past, and have a reputation for giving their manager's significant backing in terms of time and investment. By the way, I don't think it's a coincidence that

Neil has been appointed as a 'manager' there, rather than a head coach. You never had the sense Neil was entirely with Sunderland's model, at least not in the longer term.

The fundamental point here I think is that Neil feels Stoke valued his talents and importance more. Sunderland feel that the strength of their model means that they can replace him. Time will tell who is right.

One thing is for sure - he did an unbelievable job.

What do you make of Tony Mowbray's imminent appointment and is it done?

Our understanding is that it's just about done and is now a matter of when, rather than if.

You can see why Sunderland have moved quickly, for where the club's at and given the upheaval it seems sensible.

Initially I expected Sunderland to perhaps revisit some of the head coaches they were interested in after Lee Johnson's departure, with Liam Manning being one obvious example.

However, Mowbray offers both extensive Championship experience as well as a track record of developing young players. So while he didn't work under a Sporting Director at Ewood Park, there's good reason to think he will work comfortably within Sunderland's structure, particularly as he has a very strong relationship with head of recruitment Stuart Harvey.

Having consolidated Blackburn at Championship level in often trying circumstances, Sunderland feel he is a strong candidate to carry out a similar role on Wearside.

A crucial couple of days ahead in the transfer market - what are you expecting?

I'm expecting it to be very busy - it certainly needs to be.

It had been widely expected that two of the key deals Sunderland would get done would be loans for Edouard Michut and Jan Paul van Hecke, but there is now considerable doubt over both.

The latter came off the bench as Brighton beat Leeds United at the weekend, and Graham Potter seems inclined to keep him at the club until the World Cup at least. That would be a blow for Sunderland, as sources on the south coast were indicating that providing he agreed a new deal, the Dutchman was Wearside-bound. Sources here however indicated that nothing was finalised when the initial reports broke, and so would you hope that Sunderland do have alternative options.

As for Michut, the player was at the Stadium of Light on Saturday as the broad strokes over There appears to have been a snag that has prevented it progressing, but given how advanced it was there has to be some hope it could yet be resurrected before the deadline. Time will tell.

Beyond that you would hope Sunderland can potentially add another striker and cover/competition for Corry Evans, though it perhaps seems unlikely that there will be four in total going through the door.