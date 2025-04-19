Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A look at the latest Sunderland-related news and speculation...

It was a difficult start to the Easter weekend for Sunderland, with the Black Cats slipping to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bristol City on Good Friday.

Regis Le Bris’ men were reduced to 10 men early on when Trai Hume was controversially dismissed for a professional foul, but put in a battling display on the road, and even took the lead at Ashton Gate courtesy of a stunning Eliezer Mayenda solo effort.

Ultimately, however, the Robins’ numerical advantage told, and the hosts pegged back Sunderland with a pair of second-half goals. The Black Cats will get their chance to bounce back immediately when they face Blackburn Rovers on Easter Monday.

But before then, there is still plenty of news and speculation doing the rounds on Wearside. With that in mind, here are a couple of the stories that you might have missed...

Borussia Dortmund willing to challenge Manchester United for Chris Rigg

Sunderland teenager Chris Rigg continues to be the subject of widespread transfer speculation heading into the summer window, with a whole host of high profile suitors from across the Premier League and beyond reportedly keeping tabs on him ahead of prospective bids.

To that end, online outlet TBR Football have provided an update on the race to prise him away from the Stadium of Light, with suggestions that German giants Borussia Dortmund remain a viable option for the young midfielder.

Conor Hourihane appointed Barnsley head coach

Elsewhere, former Sunderland midfielder Conor Hourihane has been appointed head coach of League One side Barnsley. The 34-year-old started his career on Wearside, but left the Stadium of Light before making a senior appearance in red and white, and has been in interim charge at Oakwell since last month.

On Friday, the Tykes announced that he had penned a two-year deal in South Yorkshire, with the option of a third folded into his contract. An official statement read: “Hourihane has been in charge for six games with a clear improvement in performances throughout the period culminating in a 4-1 victory over Bolton on Saturday at Oakwell.”

The former Aston Villa man would suffer a disappointing defeat immediately after being unveiled in his new permanent role, however, with Barnsley succumbing to a 4-3 loss against Leyton Orient to mathematically end any slim lingering hopes of sneaking into the play-offs.

Speaking about his appointment, Hourihane said: “It’s pretty emotional, to be honest. I’m really honoured. I had success as captain [during his playing career with Barnsley], and now I want success as a Head Coach - it’s as simple as that. I want to win football matches more than anyone. Step by step, the ultimate goal is to have success.”

Barnsley chairman Neerav Parekh said, “I have been impressed by Conor over the past five weeks. He has been a model professional and ultimately what we have seen is a change in the style of play which is much more in keeping with what we want to see from the team. We want an identity within the football club, a hard-working and organised team that supporters can appreciate and get behind and I believe we have seen that in recent weeks. We are playing more attacking football, the players are getting on the front foot and looking to get fans off their seats, and we are also seeing academy players being trusted to represent the club too. I am sure supporters will join me in welcoming Conor to the role permanently and I believe that this can be a pivotal appointment for our club as we look to get back to our roots.”

