New PDP coach Matt Craddock hails Sunderland’s youth culture after stints at Bolton and Waterford

New Sunderland PDP coach Matt Craddock says he’s been hugely impressed by the professionalism and culture at the Academy of Light since taking up his role earlier this month.

Craddock, who will work across both the Under-18 and Under-21 squads, arrives on Wearside with a strong background in player development and coach education. His CV includes time as Assistant Manager at Bolton Wanderers under Ian Evatt, alongside roles at Preston North End, the Football Association, and most recently at Waterford FC in the League of Ireland.

Reflecting on his early experiences, Craddock said the club’s infrastructure and values were evident straight away. “The club is a really professional place. You feel it in the building straight away – they have the right people and the right culture to create pathways, and that attitude feeds into the players.”

Developing those player pathways will form the core of Craddock’s work during the 2025-26 season as he supports individuals transitioning into senior football. “My role is to work with players at a critical stage in their journey, helping them form those steps towards senior football,” he explained.

He continued: “During this time in Italy, I have worked across both the Under-18s and Under-21s, and the integration between age groups was seamless. The club has a clear and consistent culture that runs right through the Academy – and that starts from the top.”

Craddock’s coaching career spans various settings, from elite football environments to coach education and development work with younger age groups. That diversity, he says, has shaped how he approaches player growth.

“I’ve worked in football and learning for a long time and in lots of different settings. That’s given me experience across different age levels, but particularly with older players. I understand what the next steps look like and how to support them in taking those.”

His Sunderland journey began in earnest during the Academy’s recent pre-season tour of Italy, where players competed against Hellas Verona, Atalanta, and Parma. “It’s been a really good start to life here. The week in Italy gave the players different experiences both on and off the pitch, and that holistic approach’s been really key.”

“What’s impressed me most is how brave the players are in how they want to play – they’re creative, they represent Sunderland AFC with real identity, and the club gives them that freedom. Our job as coaches is to support that, to show them that every mistake is a learning point and to give them the confidence to keep growing.”

What other Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Sunderland defender Jenson Seelt says a loan move is "an option" as the Black Cats continue to reshape their backline for Premier League football – but insists he’ll be ready if Régis Le Bris calls on him for the opening day.

The 22-year-old has featured throughout pre-season after missing the entire senior 2024-25 campaign with a serious knee injury. While Sunderland are expected to bring in top-level defensive reinforcements before the transfer window closes, Seelt has quietly impressed alongside Dan Ballard, showing composure and improved physicality after a long spell on the sidelines, though the Black Cats did lose 3-0 to Hearts on Saturday.

Speaking after Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Hearts, the Dutch centre-back opened up about the possibility of a loan exit – but was quick to stress that his sole focus is on playing football regularly and proving his fitness after a year of uncertainty.

“Yes, that’s an option. We don’t know that yet,” Seelt said of a potential loan. “For me, the most important thing is to get regular play time and play loads of games because it’s important after a year of injury. We’ll see what the best option is in there.”

Seelt’s attitude and professionalism throughout pre-season have been quietly noted inside the club, and he admits he’s simply enjoying being back on the pitch – regardless of what comes next. “I'm just enjoying it at the moment. I also need to be realistic,” he added.

Seelt continued: “They're probably going to get some other players as well, bring some new players in. I feel very good at the moment. We'll see what happens. I just try to do my best. If I have to be there for the first game, then I'll be there.”

Sunderland continue their pre-season campaign with a trip to Hull City on Tuesday night, before rounding off their summer schedule with games against Real Betis, Rayo Vallecano, and Augsburg. The Premier League returns to the Stadium of Light on Friday 16 August, when West Ham United visit Wearside.