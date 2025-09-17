Bologna have reportedly tabled a contract offer to Sunderland transfer target Jhon Lucumí

Details of the contract offer tabled to Sunderland transfer target Jhon Lucumí by current club Bologna have emerged, according to reports in Italy.

The Black Cats were heavily linked with a swoop for the Colombian international over the course of the summer window, but ultimately fell short in their efforts to prise him away from the Serie A outfit.

Instead, Regis Le Bris’ men brought in a series of other defensive recruits, with the likes of Omar Alderete, Nordi Mukiele, and Lutsharel Geertruida all arriving on Wearside, and all capable of operating at the heart of defence.

Nevertheless, reports have emerged in recent days suggesting that Sunderland could look to reignite their interest in Lucumí during the January window. As such, much hinges on ongoing contract talks between the South American and Bologna, with the Italian club determined to extend his stay beyond 2027, when his current deal is set to expire.

Indeed, in the aftermath of this month’s transfer deadline, Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci reiterated the club’s desire to enter into talks with Lucumí over a new deal. He said: “We’ve lost two important players, in addition to the others who left who had made a contribution. However, Lucumí remains, and like others, he had offers. We had stated that he would stay with us. Now when he returns from the national team, we’ll talk to him about a possible contract renewal and be able to give him a fair financial reward.”

What has been said about Jhon Lucumí’s contract situation amid Sunderland transfer interest?

It is within this context that the Italian press provide an update on Lucumí’s ongoing situation. According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Bologna have tabled their offer to the player, with negotiations yet to be concluded. It is stated that any fresh deal would run until 2029.

Il Resto del Carlino corroborate that contract length, while also offering further detail on the financial specifics of Bologna’s package. It is suggested that the prospective deal would be worth around €1.5 million, equivalent to £1.3 million. That figure would double Lucumí’s salary, but is also some way short of the £2.6 million that Sunderland were said to be offering him on an annual basis.

The Italian outlet also claim that Lucumí could yet invoke legal action to force through a potential exit from Bologna. An excerpt from Il Resto del Carlino’s piece reads: “With the transfer window open and matches underway, it remains to be seen whether Lucumí will invoke Article 17 of FIFA to secure his release upon payment of a clause after more than three years—an issue that would be resolved by signing a new contract.”

