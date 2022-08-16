Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng earned the visitors a point with a stoppage-time header, here are some of the other stories from the second tier.

Game of the weekend – Middlesbrough 2 Sheffield United 2

Two teams which have been tipped for promotion played out an entertaining draw at the Riverside, with Boro twice coming from behind courtesy of goals from Chuba Akpom.

Ben Brereton Diaz produced a man of the match performance in Blackburn's win over West Brom . (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

"I right enjoyed it,” said Boro boss Chris Wilder after facing his former side. “I think they're outstanding, a really good side with proper support.

Wilder also praised referee Andre Marriner. “I thought the ref was outstanding," the Boro boss added. "You talk about leniency and I thought he referred the game absolutely perfectly.”

Performance of the weekend – Ben Brereton Diaz (Blackburn)

Blackburn are the only team to have won all three Championship fixtures so far this season following a 2-1 win over West Brom.

Brereton Diaz, who is a reported target for Leeds and other Premier League clubs, scored an excellent opener before assisting Sam Gallagher to make it 2-0.

“At the end of the day, money will decide what happens,” said Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson when asked about the striker’s future.

Goal of the weekend – Brad Potts (Preston)

Preston scored their first league goal of the campaign – and what a strike it was.

Potts’ stunning volley in a 1-0 win at Luton means Ryan Lowe’s side have taken five points from their first three league fixtures this season.

A day to forget – Joe Lumley (Reading)

Middlesbrough loanee Lumley conceded four times as Reading were thrashed 4-0 at Rotherham.

The Millers’ third goal in the 18th minute was a blatant error from the goalkeeper as Jamie Lindsay's effort rolled through Lumley’s legs.

Stat of the weekend

Sunderland may have squandered a two-goal lead against QPR, yet the 2-2 draw extended their unbeaten run in league matches to 19 games under Alex Neil.

Neil has lost just one of his 21 league fixtures (against MK Dons) since joining the Black Cats in February, including play-off matches.

Didn’t see that coming

It’s been a disappointing start to the campaign for pre-season promotion favourites Norwich, who sit bottom of the table after three games.

The Canaries remarkably recorded 70 per cent possession at Hull City on Saturday, and registered 12 efforts on target, compared to the hosts’ two, but still lost the match 2-1.

Former Sunderland players in action

Elsewhere in the Championship Nathan Broadhead came off the bench for the final 13 minutes during Wigan’s 1-1 draw with Bristol City at the DW Stadium.

Millwall recorded the comeback of the weekend after recovering from two goals down to win 3-2 against Coventry, with former Sunderland captain George Honeyman scoring the Lions’ second goal.