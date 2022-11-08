Sunderland will be without defender Luke O’Nien for the final game before the World Cup break. The 27-year-old picked up his fifth booking of th eseason during their 1-0 defeat to Cardiff City at the weekend and will be forced to serve a one-match suspension as they travel to Birmingham City on Friday night.

O’Nien has been crucial for the Black Cats this season as he has featured 16 times at centre-back, right-back and in midfield so far. The former Wycombe Wanderers ace has starred on the right flank since Lynden Gooch picked up an injury last month, meaning it is unlikely to be Trai Hume who will come into replace him at St. Andrew’s.

Hume joined Sunderland from Northern Irish side Linfield in January but has only made four appearances in the Championship this season. The 20-year-old will have to be at his best this weekend as Tony Mowbray’s side look to claim only their third win in eleven matches.

Here is the latest Championship transfer news...

BORO 'TARGET' MAN UTD YOUNGSTER

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick is already turning to his former club Man United for transfers and it said to be targeting teenager Zidane Iqbal, who made his debut for the senior side in the Champions League last season. The midfielder has two international caps for Iraq to his name. (Football League World)

TERRIERS HANDED BOOST AMID JORDAN RHODES INTEREST

Ipswich Town's interest in Jordan Rhodes has been played down after it was previously reported the League One club were eager to sign the Huddersfield star. Despite Alan Nixon's claim, it has since been reported that Rhodes is not on Ipswich's list of targets. (TWTD)

HATTERS 'WEIGHING UP' MOVE FOR MOTHERWELL PROSPECT

Luton Town are said to be considering a bid for Motherwell defender Max Johnston after they sent scouts to watch him as he featured for loan side Cove Rangers on Friday. The 18-year-old defender has two assists in seven matches for the Scottish club. (Daily Record)

LEEDS UTD LINE UP £3M PLUS BID FOR BLUES STARLET

Leeds United are set to make a second bid for Birmingham City midfielder George Hall in January after they had a £3m offer rejected in the summer. The 18-year-old will be eyeing more game time after only starting five of his 17 appearances for the Blues. (Football Insider)

RAMS 'PLOTTING' MOVE FOR CARDIFF CITY ACE

Derby County are said to be targeting Cardiff City defender Curtis Nelson with his contract set to expire next summer. The 29-year-old has fallen out of favour under Mark Hudson this season. (Alan Nixon)

BLACKBURN ROVERS MOVE FOR BLACK CATS STRIKER ‘UNLIKELY’

Blackburn Rovers are looking increasingly unlikely to move for Sunderland’s Ross Stewart in January after Ben Brereton Diaz confirmed he would remain at the club until the end of the season. The Lancashire outfit were reportedly only looking to sign the forward if Brereton Diaz left in the upcoming transfer window. (Alan Nixon)

WATFORD BOSS MAKES TRANSFER CLAIM

Watford boss Slaven Bilic has revealed his side will 'definitely' recruit at least one or two players in January. The Croatian said: "What I have been told is that we are going to try to get quality players. Not too many because we don’t need too many, but one or two players, definitely.” (Watford Observer)

EX-PREMIER LEAGUE OWNER 'EYEING' CUT PRICE DEAL FOR COVENTRY CITY

Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is planning to buy Coventry City in a cut-price deal after he was named as the preferred bidder of the CBS Arena. The 58-year-old was previously said to be interested in taking over Derby County earlier this year. (Daily Mail)