Sunderland AFC news: Lynden Gooch reveals promising potential return date following foot injury
Lynden Gooch has revealed a rough timeframe for his return to first-team duties.
The Sunderland academy graduate suffered a foot injury during the 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic and while there was some initial hope the issue was minor, subsequent assessment has meant that Gooch will likely be out until after the World Cup break
Head coach Tony Mowbray recently stated that he hopes Gooch will join Daniel Ballard, Aji Alese and Ross Stewart in returning to significantly bolster the ranks for the visit of Millwall to the Stadium of Light on December 3rd.
“In another couple of weeks, hopefully, I will be back training in Dubai with the squad,” Gooch told Sunderland’s club website. “It’s frustrating, I want to play every game. Hopefully in another couple of weeks. I am looking to get back out onto the grass sometime this week. If it all goes to plan then I should be fit for after the break.”
“It gives us the chance to get a lot of lads fit. Myself, Ross (Stewart), Dan Ballard, Aji (Alese), and Edouard (Michut) as well so there is quite a few of us. Hopefully, we can all be fit after the break and make the squad really strong.”
The Black Cats are next in action against Birmingham City at St Andrew’s in the Championship on Friday evening and currently sit 13th on 24 points following last weekend’s defeat against Cardiff City
Gooch added: “I think we are in a really good position. I think this season we have shown we can compete with every single in the division. Obviously, we would have liked to have picked up a few more points here and there. A couple of draws at home that finished 0-0 where on another day you might win 1-0.
“The biggest thing we’ve been missing on the pitch is having them players in between the sticks that want to score goals. For me playing at the back, not having a focal point at times is tough. You end up having to pass backwards and start again.
“I think we have dealt with it really well. Players have come up with goals all over the pitch.”