Sunderland boss gives an injury update on Lynden Gooch and Patrick Roberts - and when they'll return
Lynden Gooch is unlikely to return to action at Sunderland until after the World Cup break, Tony Mowbray has confirmed.
Gooch suffered a foot injury during the 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic and while there was some initial hope the issue was minor, subsequent assessment has meant that he will now almost certainly miss the next four games.
Mowbray hopes that he will join Daniel Ballard, Aji Alese and Ross Stewart in returning to significantly bolster the ranks for the visit of Millwall to the Stadium of Light on December 3rd.
Mowbray said: "I think Lynden will be two to three weeks, which obviously takes him past where we would need him to be [to play before the World Cup].
"I think while we're away he'll get his boots back and join us in training, and hopefully be with us for that first game after the break."
There is better news on Patrick Roberts, who missed the 4-2 defeat to Burnley due to a hamstring issue.
He is unlikely to start at Kenilworth Road but should be part of the squad and feature at some stage.
"Patrick trained today, and if he has no reaction, he’ll travel with us tomorrow as well," Mowbray said.
"You have to be careful with hamstring injuries though, so let’s see how he is. It was never really an injury, it was a fatigue thing with him, but it was a short turnaround and I think we all decided it was too much of a risk for him to play in the last game."