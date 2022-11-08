News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light 05-11-2022. Picture by FRANK REID

How Sunderland’s stunning weekend attendance compares to Leeds, Aston Villa, Everton & Co - photo gallery

Sunderland fans were left disappointed as they were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff at the Stadium of Light – yet the Black Cats once again recorded one of the highest attendance figures in the country.

By Joe Nicholson
5 minutes ago

Mark Harris scored the game’s only goal as Cardiff left Wearside with all three points, with a crowd of 37,015 present at the Stadium of Light for the Championship fixture.

But how does that compare with other clubs in England?

We’ve taken a closer look at the highest attendance figures from the top top two divisions over the weekend.

Here’s where Sunderland and clubs rank:

1. (13th) Middlesbrough 1 Bristol City 1

Riverside Stadium | Attendance: 23,899

Photo: Stu Forster

2. (12th) Nottingham Forest 2 Brentford 2

The City Ground | Attendance: 28,869

Photo: Paul Harding

3. (11th) Sheffield United 5 Burnley 2

Bramall Lane | Attendance: 28,924

Photo: George Wood

4. (10th) Southampton 1 Newcastle 4

St Mary's Stadium | Attendance: 30,407

Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

