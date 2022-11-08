How Sunderland’s stunning weekend attendance compares to Leeds, Aston Villa, Everton & Co - photo gallery
Sunderland fans were left disappointed as they were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff at the Stadium of Light – yet the Black Cats once again recorded one of the highest attendance figures in the country.
Mark Harris scored the game’s only goal as Cardiff left Wearside with all three points, with a crowd of 37,015 present at the Stadium of Light for the Championship fixture.
But how does that compare with other clubs in England?
We’ve taken a closer look at the highest attendance figures from the top top two divisions over the weekend.
Here’s where Sunderland and clubs rank:
