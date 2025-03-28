Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland play Blackburn Rovers at the Stadium of Light on April 21st

Blackburn Rovers have released a statement responding to calls from supporters for key board members to stay away from upcoming Championship fixtures, including a clash against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light next month.

At the time of writing, Valerian Ismael’s side find themselves ninth in the table, five points adrift of the play-off places with eight matches left to play. But simmering frustrations around Ewood Park came to the fore on Friday when a coalition of supporters released a statement setting out their demands for change in Lancashire.

Dissatisfied with a perceived lack of leadership and communication from both the board and Rovers owners, Venky’s, the BRFC Action Group called for Chief Executive Steve Waggott, COO Suhail Pasha, and Head of Football Rudy Gestede to stay away from the club’s remaining fixtures this season so as to minimise the impact of their seemingly divisive presence.

As a consequence, BRFC Action Group would ideally like to see Waggott, Pasha, and Gestede remain absent from fixtures against the likes of Sunderland, Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, and Sheffield United.

What did BRFC Action Group’s statement about the Blackburn board and ownership say?

The statement from the long-running fan group - founded in 2012 - said: "A coalition of individual Blackburn Rovers supporters and fan groups including; BRFC Action Group, EWMC, Kidder Street Noise, The Rovers, ReadRovers, New York Rovers, and All Rovers, are calling for unity among all those connected with the club to create a positive atmosphere as the team enters a critical phase of the season.

"It is vital that all efforts are focused on supporting the players and backroom staff at this crucial time by fostering a positive environment at Ewood Park. The team needs the full backing of the supporters, especially when off-the-field matters have caused understandable frustration among the fanbase.

"With this in mind, we respectfully request that CEO Steve Waggott, COO and owners’ representative Suhail Pasha, and Head of Football Operations Rudy Gestede do not attend the remaining fixtures this season. We believe their presence has become a source of division for many supporters, and their absence could help foster a more unified and focused atmosphere.

"Our request is made with the best interests of the club in mind, as unity is essential for success in these decisive weeks. Supporters’ frustrations have grown due to concerns over the management of playing assets, declining matchday attendances, and reports of executive pay increases during a period of serious uncertainty for the club... This appeal is not personal, it is a call for solidarity and a shared commitment to our ultimate goal: securing promotion to the Premier League.”

What have Blackburn Rovers said in response to the statement?

Responding to the fan statement, an official reply from Rovers reads: “Blackburn Rovers acknowledge the statement issued this morning by members of the fanbase and welcome their collective call for unity during the closing stages of the campaign.

"As we enter the final eight Championship fixtures of the season, our focus must remain on supporting the team in what could be a decisive period for the club. With the prize of a place in the play-offs and a chance for promotion to the Premier League at stake, unity and a positive atmosphere at matches will be crucial in helping the players and coaching staff achieve success on the pitch.

"We also want to reaffirm our commitment to open discussions with supporters. Rovers’ CEO, Steve Waggott, along with other senior executives, have held regular meetings with individual supporters and fan groups throughout the season to share updates on club matters and engage in meaningful two-way dialogue. These sessions have provided a valuable opportunity to exchange ideas, address any concerns and consider fan perspectives as part of the club’s ongoing decision-making process.

"We understand the importance of open communication and will continue to engage with fans as we work towards the long-term success and stability of the club. The passion and commitment of our supporters is what makes this club so special. "While differences of opinion exist, our shared goal is clear – to drive the club forward together. Now, more than ever, we urge everyone to get behind the team and show your support for this final push.

"As part of their professional duties and commitments to the club, Blackburn Rovers’ senior leadership group will continue to attend games – representing the club and showing support to the players and coaching staff for the remainder of the season."