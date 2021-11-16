'Bit more to do': Sunderland boss has this message for squad players after cup performances

A raft of changes handed a number of those who have been limited mainly to cup action this season a chance to impress against Mansfield Town, but the Black Cats slumped to a 1-0 defeat and another first round FA Cup exit.

Johnson made four changes at the interval in search of more intensity and aggression in his team's performance, with loanees Frederik Alves and Leon Dajaku two of those replaced.

Sunderland made some modest improvement in the Papa John's Trophy game that followed days later, drawing 1-1 with Bradford City before losing the penalty shootout.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson

The head coach was asked whether he felt he got a response from those who had struggled against Nigel Clough's side, particularly with places up for grabs given the club's poor recent league form.

He said he had, to an extent, but suggested that there is still work to be done to displace his core partnerships.

"Yeah, to an extent," Johnson said.

"I think there's a bit more to do if we're adhering ourselves to the standard that we expect.

"It's not a given that these players will get their chance.

"It has to be earned and they do that through taking every opportunity, whether that's in training, setting the tone, whether it's games like this one and setting the tone there.

"Or whether it's coming on in league games or in the FA Cup."

Pressure is growing on the Black Cats ahead of Ipswich Town's visit this weekend, but Johnson insisted that his team would be sharper after a period of recovery during the current international break.

"We're alright," he added.

"I genuinely don't look at it [outside opinion], which is not disrespectful to the media or anyone, it's just so that I can be as pure as possible in my decision making.

"The right process is to continue what we're doing, finetune, hone in and improve in certain areas.

"We need to get players back to full fitness and I think our form will then improve very, very quickly."

