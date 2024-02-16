Birmingham City v Sunderland: The key stats that must improve if play-off aim is to be reached
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland’s defeat to Huddersfield Town was their 13th of the season, the same number of losses the club recorded in the entirety of last season.
Once again, a side towards the lower half of the table highlighted Sunderland’s deficiencies when it comes to breaking down a team who play behind the ball. Since Michael Beale took charge following the sacking of Tony Mowbray, supporters have been left to wonder what has changed under the new head coach.
During the first half of the season under Mowbray, Sunderland recorded an average xG for (expected goals) of 1.75 per game. A stat only bettered by Southampton (1.87) and marginally by Leeds United (1.76). Sunderland’s attack was free flowing and entertaining to watch.
Since the appointment of Beale, Sunderland’s average xG for has dropped dramatically down to 0.98 per game. This would have them 4th bottom in the xG table. And whilst xG doesn’t hold too much importance in the game, it is a good indicator as to the threat a team can pose in an attacking phase and Sunderland’s threat has somewhat diminished in recent weeks.
One area that a number of fans highlighted as one that had improved was Sunderland’s defensive capabilities and off the ball work, however stats show that Sunderland have actually got slightly weaker in that area as well.
Under Mowbray, Sunderland’s average xG against was 1.09 per game and that has increased slightly to 1.16 under Beale. Still one of the best defensive stats in the league, however when taking into account the drastic decrease in xG for, it makes for worrying reading.
To put it simply, Sunderland are expected to concede more than they score in each game under Beale. Sunderland still find themselves just one point outside of the play-off positions and therefore their season is far from over but they need to improve in both areas to stand a real chance of achieving their ultimate final goal of promotion back to the top flight.