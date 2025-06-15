The best Premier League matchday experience: How Sunderland compare to Liverpool and more

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 15th Jun 2025, 21:00 BST

Supporters from Premier League clubs have had their say on Sunderland’s Stadium of Light as the Black Cats prepare to return to the top flight.

Sunderland supporters have received plenty of plaudits for the atmosphere they created at the Stadium of Light as they roared on their side throughout a successful push for promotion into the Premier League.

Who could forget the last home fixture of an astonishing season as a late Dan Ballard header sparked celebrations that will live long in the memory as Regis Le Bris’ side claimed a 3-2 aggregate win in their Championship play-off semi-final with Coventry City.

Those scenes carried on into Wembley as tens of thousands of supporters made their way to the capital and celebrated a long-awaited return to the Premier League following the Black Cats’ 2-1 play-off final win against Sheffield United.

The Stadium of Light will grace the Premier League once again next season as result of that triumph at the home of football - but what do top flight fans think of Sunderland’s home? We take a look at the average Google ratings out of ten to see how the stadium experience compares to others across the Premier League.

Your next Sunderland read: 15 players that could still leave Sunderland this summer transfer window and 4 that won’t

4.7 (50,250 reviews)

1. Liverpool

4.7 (50,250 reviews) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
4.7 (23,050 reviews)

2. Tottenham Hotspur

4.7 (23,050 reviews) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
4.7 (1,843 reviews)

3. Nottingham Forest

4.7 (1,843 reviews) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
4.6 (51,617 reviews)

4. Manchester United

4.6 (51,617 reviews) | Manchester United via Getty Imag

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice