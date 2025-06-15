Sunderland supporters have received plenty of plaudits for the atmosphere they created at the Stadium of Light as they roared on their side throughout a successful push for promotion into the Premier League.

Who could forget the last home fixture of an astonishing season as a late Dan Ballard header sparked celebrations that will live long in the memory as Regis Le Bris’ side claimed a 3-2 aggregate win in their Championship play-off semi-final with Coventry City.

Those scenes carried on into Wembley as tens of thousands of supporters made their way to the capital and celebrated a long-awaited return to the Premier League following the Black Cats’ 2-1 play-off final win against Sheffield United.

The Stadium of Light will grace the Premier League once again next season as result of that triumph at the home of football - but what do top flight fans think of Sunderland’s home? We take a look at the average Google ratings out of ten to see how the stadium experience compares to others across the Premier League.

1 . Liverpool 4.7 (50,250 reviews) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales