Benji Kimpioka sent-off in Sunderland under-23 pre-season friendly draw

Benji Kimpioka

Kimpioka, who spent the second half of last season on loan at League Two side Torquay United, was dismissed just before half-time with the Black Cats 1-0 up.

Stephen Wearne had handed Elliott Dickman’s side an early lead, but Hebburn levelled late on through Jack Donaghy.

Sunderland named a strong squad for the trip to the Energy Check Stadium – with the likes of Wearne, Harrison Sohna, Ethan Kachosa and Jacob Carney all involved.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were, however, without Oliver Younger, Ellis Taylor and Sam Wilding after they started at Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday.

The Wearsiders also handed opportunities to trialists, with ex-Peterborough defender Khaya Gregory and Fenton Green – formerly of Crewe Alexandra – named on the teamsheet.

Sunderland’s under-23 will begin their Premier League 2 season against Fulham on August 16.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor:

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.