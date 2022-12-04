Sunderland are one of many clubs to benefit financially from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this winter with £189million set aside for clubs with representatives at the tournament.

Baley Wright, 30, joined the Black Cats on an initial loan deal during the 2019-20 season in League One and has since made 100 appearances in red and white across all competitions and was at the World Cup with Australia, who went out to Argentina in the last 16.

For every day a player remains with their national team during the World Cup break, the clubs they are contracted to will be given around £9,000 per player.

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 01: Bailey Wright of Australia stretches during the Australia recovery Session at Aspire Training Centre on December 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

The payments started from the day the player joins up with their national team and will end when the nation plays its final game of the tournament.

However, clubs will only receive the full payout for players who were signed at least two years before the start of the tournament. For players that have signed for a club within the last two years, the payment will be shared proportionally.

Another player who has benefited Sunderland is Jewison Bennette. The winger joined the club in 2022, which means Sunderland will have to share the £9,000 per-player-per-day payout with Herediano. Unfortunately, though, Costa Rica did not advance to the last 16.