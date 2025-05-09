Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Sunderland man has delivered a frank assessment of Sunderland’s performance against Coventry City

Former Sunderland favourite Julio Arca offered a frank assessment of the Black Cats’ 2-1 play-off semi-final first leg win over Coventry City, praising the result while pulling no punches about the team’s overall performance.

Sunderland travelled to the CBS Arena for the first leg of their Championship play-off clash and emerged with a crucial 2-1 victory, giving them the edge ahead of Tuesday’s return leg at the Stadium of Light. Goals from Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda sealed the win, but the performance left much to be desired in the eyes of Arca.

Posting on social media after the game, Arca said: “Fantastic result for Sunderland tonight, but let’s be honest, another bad performance in my opinion. No patterns of play, possession was bad, the team gave the ball away all the time, and could not keep the ball for longer than 5 seconds. Set pieces not great either.”

The Argentine, who played for Sunderland between 2000 and 2006 and is still a much-loved figure on Wearside, praised the outcome but voiced his concern about the quality of the display, especially with such high stakes. Sunderland’s shape and organisation were also a major talking point on the night, with head coach Régis Le Bris springing a surprise by starting both Isidor and Mayenda up front in a 4-4-2 formation. It’s a move Arca welcomed, pointing to the positive signs from a more traditional set-up.

“Positives, I liked the formation 4-4-2, great to see two strikers again up front. Defensively, I think the team done well,” Arca continued. “Players that done well for me tonight: Dan Ballard and Eliezer Mayenda. Let’s hope we see a better performance on Tuesday, but fantastic win.”

Ballard, who started the match over Chris Mepham, delivered a strong showing in defence. Mayenda, meanwhile, gave Sunderland the early breakthrough and was a lively presence throughout, justifying his inclusion in a two-man strike force.

The stakes couldn’t be higher in the second leg, with a place in the Championship play-off final—and a shot at Premier League promotion—just one game away. Sunderland will host Coventry City on Tuesday night at the Stadium of Light, hoping to finish the job and reward the fans with a trip to Wembley.

What did Le Bris say after the game against Coventry City?

Le Bris admitted that he had been uncomfortable in the first half with Coventry’s dominance down their right flank but believed his half-time tweaks proved key.

“We did really well this season and of course, the last period was a little bit different but it was our plan to refresh our squad to create the condition to have the full squad available,” Le Bris said. You saw how important it was today, the energy and the commitment was there. You need this in play-off football.

“I was not really comfortable in the first half, they overloaded their right side and we were outnumbered. I think it was a little bit tough for us. We fixed the problem during the half-time tweak so even if we conceded crosses and throw ins in the second half, the balls we were recovering were different. They were better for us and we felt it was possible to create the link to counter attack. This was our game plan because we knew have those threats with our forwards. They can manage big spaces and they showed that it was possible.

“It's tough to create this mindset to defend the box to be fair but it's a really strong quality of this team,” Le Bris added. “I was surprised early in the season to see this behaviour because they want to defend their box, their goalkeeper and their goal. They stick together all the time. Even when it's tough you can feel this energy. In this period it's more about mindset than tactics and technical qualities. For sure, it helps. The mindset is so important.

"We [have been] talking a lot about complacency, consistency, discipline, because young players before making mistakes can just be driven by the dynamic of the game, the score. Now the game is finished so I was really impressed again today. I was impressed by the level of maturity today. It was tough, it wasn't an easy game but they stayed connected and grounded in out principles. This was the main principle of our success today."