Sunderland play host to Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light on Sunday

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unai Emery has admitted that he is expecting a “difficult” match when he takes his Aston Villa side to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon.

The Black Cats boast a 100% record on home soil so far this season, having beaten both West Ham and Brentford on Wearside. Those results, alongside a battling draw against Crystal Palace last time out, have left Regis Le Bris’ side sitting on seven points after four matches, seventh in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By contrast, Villa have endured a mightily sluggish opening to the new campaign, and are currently second from bottom after two draws in four matches. To compound matters further, Emery’s men are yet to score in the Premier League this term, and were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Brentford earlier this week.

What has Aston Villa boss Unai Emery said about Premier League clash vs Sunderland?

And taking all of that into account, Emery has suggested that his side could be in for a tricky test in the North East. Speaking in a pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, when asked what kind of game he was expecting, the Spaniard said: “Difficult. They are excited, motivated.

“I watched the chapters on Netflix about the recent history they had. And of course, it's fantastic how they are reacting after they were in League One, Championship, and again the Premier League. And they are so, so motivated and how they achieved it last year [is great].

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And we are going to play there in the same form and mentality we played the last two matches, Everton [a 0-0 draw last weekend] and Brentford; focusing on each match, thinking how we have to feel strong. The commitment the players showed, I think, is the first step forward.

“Now we have to do one thing more; try to be more clinical with the ball in our attacks, better than we did. And of course, we scored the first goal against Brentford on Tuesday, but it was not enough because we didn't win. But it's the way we are working and focusing.”

He added: “The confidence is something you have to create every day, and creating every day, working, is the first step to build it. And then, when you are playing a match, of course, when you are winning, the confidence is coming better than not. But for me the confidence is something, winning or losing, we have to build every day.”