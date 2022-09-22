News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland have made an impressive return to the Championship so far

'Another level' - The Sunderland player grades as Tony Mowbray's side impress on Championship return - photo gallery

Sunderland have made a hugely encouraging return to the Championship, taking an impressive fifteen points from ten games despite the loss of Alex Neil to Stoke City and some key injuries along the way.

By Phil Smith
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 2:00 pm

Tony Mowbray has made an encouraging start to life on Wearside and has managed to integrate some of those previously on the fringes in two impressive recent away performances.

Here we take a look at those who are thriving thus far, and who will be hoping for a bigger chance to impress soon...

1. ANTHONY PATTERSON

Is still developing in terms of his distribution and command of his area but is doing so at an impressive rate. That his position has never been questioned tells you everything about how adeptly he has made the step up. He’s had some 12 months. A-

Photo: FRANK REID

2. ALEX BASS

Has only had one opportunity to impress on what was a disappointing night for his side against Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup. Hard to judge his level as a result, and he’ll have known on arrival that patience would be key with Patterson doing well. C-

Photo: Pete Norton

3. LYNDEN GOOCH

Ended last season strongly and is thriving in the second tier. Still developing the defensive side of his game and particularly in a back four but has offered a threat throughout and competes so well. A real leader of the group, too. B+

Photo: Frank Reid

4. TRAI HUME

Gooch’s form has led to few opportunities for the youngster but he continues to be a regular in the matchday squad and remains highly rated. His time will no doubt come. C

Photo: FRANK REID

