'Another level' - The Sunderland player grades as Tony Mowbray's side impress on Championship return - photo gallery
Sunderland have made a hugely encouraging return to the Championship, taking an impressive fifteen points from ten games despite the loss of Alex Neil to Stoke City and some key injuries along the way.
By Phil Smith
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 2:00 pm
Tony Mowbray has made an encouraging start to life on Wearside and has managed to integrate some of those previously on the fringes in two impressive recent away performances.
Here we take a look at those who are thriving thus far, and who will be hoping for a bigger chance to impress soon...
