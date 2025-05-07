Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland face Coventry City in the Championship play-off semi-finals this week

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky Sports pundit Andy Hinchcliffe has warned Sunderland that they find themselves in a “really difficult” position heading into their Championship play-off semi-final against Coventry City.

The Black Cats ended their regular league campaign with a run of five successive defeats, and have not won a game of football since they beat West Brom on April 5th. They are also winless in their last 10 meetings with Coventry, and have not recorded a victory over the Sky Blues since 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last contest between the two sides, back in March, ended in a 3-0 win for Frank Lampard’s men at the CBS Arena, and taking all of that context into account, Hinchcliffe is predicting an uphill battle for Sunderland.

What has Andy Hinchcliffe said about Sunderland’s play-off hopes?

Speaking on the Essential EFL podcast, Hinchcliffe said: “Coventry are a dangerous side, but Sunderland will be happy they’re at home in the second-leg. For Sunderland, this is really challenging, you don’t really want to be playing Coventry at this point because of the form they’re in, and the players they have.

“They’ve been in the play-offs for too long, they’ve just been treading water and I know Regis Le Bris has chopped and changed the squad to try and freshen it up because they knew their fate so long ago.

“I can’t remember another team that’s been in this position, so to try and go into the play-offs with any momentum is really difficult, they’ve lost five straight games, scored one in six. It can suddenly turn, when the pressure is on and a big occasion, Sunderland are a very good side but this is not ideal for them, but at least they’re at home in that second-leg.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland travel to Coventry on Friday evening for their play-off semi-final first leg, before hosting the Sky Blues at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday. Both matches are scheduled to kick-off at 8pm BST.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What has Regis Le Bris said about Sunderland’s play-off hopes?

Asked what he would say to fans feeling pessimistic about Sunderland's play-off hopes following their recent run of five successive defeats, head coach Le Bris responded: "I understand, but we have to remember where we were one season before. This team has shown so many qualities this season, it doesn't disappear like that [clicks fingers]. It has been a really strange period because we secured this place so early, and it was clear that this squad, the youngest in the league with a small core, deserved to recover.

“We disturbed the flow of the squad—its rhythm and its references—so that they could recover and so that we could test some new foundations. But in the end, we know our foundations as a team. We know what works and what is positive for us, we know in our heads maybe what options could be good for us in the games. We are clear on our foundations, and I think at that level, we are always on the edge; it's not unusual. The players are ready to react."