Sunderland ran out 4-2 winners against North Carolina in the final game of their US tour on Friday night.

You can read our full report and our ratings from the game, while here we take a look at some of the key talking points...

MATETE'S ENCOURAGING AUDITION IS CUT SHORT

During the pre-season campaign so far it's been easy to wonder whether Jay Matete is at risk of getting a little stuck.Not a natural for the deeper midfield role where they may be a route into the team, and faced with huge competition slightly further forward where he is more likely to thrive.

Mowbray, though, has kept things fluid of late and generally speaking the two central midfielders are rotating within games. It has definitely left Sunderland vulnerable to the break but here it allowed Matete to shine, playing a lovely one-two with Chris Rigg before finishing smartly.

It was cruel for him to pick up an injury just as he was running clear again, scythed down by a cynical challenge. His substitution was hopefully just a precaution, as another performance or two like this will give Mowbray real pause for thought.

Rigg and Jobe Bellingham were both good again here too, by the way: the blend of fearlessness and technical ability these young midfielders bring is so exciting.

DANNY BATTH'S IMPORTANCE IS UNDERLINED AGAIN

Jenson Seelt made his debut on Friday night and even in a brief cameo his attributes were clear: he's quick, he's aggressive and he's going to take risks to try and break lines with his passing. Long term, he's got a big future on Wearside.

Unfortunately for the youngster, he was forced off at the break with what looked like another ankle injury. It was particularly cruel on Seelt as he picked up the injury by winning a duel so emphatically, his opposite number got nowhere near the ball and instead kicked him. While the extent of it is not clear at the moment, it's a reminder that Danny Batth as it stands still has every chance of being in the starting XI against Ipswich Town on the opening day of the season.

Batth scored a good header here and was generally solid - while a move away seems a genuine possibility at some stage over the next couple of windows it will surely be put on ice for now.

CLARKE ALMOST SCORES HIS BEST SUNDERLAND EFFORT YET

Honestly, it was outrageous. Clarke had actually been one of many to tire a little in the second half, but he almost scored a ridiculous solo goal in stoppage time. Think back to his strike against Rotherham last season, only this time he carried the ball from the halfway line and beat an additional couple of defenders. Perhaps due to fatigue, he just lacked the precise finish.

Both he and Roberts were productive again here, and it's been a good pre-season so far for the established players from last season. That starting XI against Ipswich may ultimately have a pretty familiar look to it, the new arrivals have real competition in Pritchard, Neil, Batth and co.

US TOUR HAS BEEN BRUTAL FOR PLAYERS - BUT WILL HOPEFULLY SERVE THEM WELL

Mowbray admitted before the tour that it was hard to know what to expect from the opposition in the US, and that as a result he wouldn't be worrying too much about results.