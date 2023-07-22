Sunderland brought their US tour to a close with a fine display of attacking football in a six-goal thriller with North Carolina, but those positives were offset by two injuries that will require further assessment.

Jenson Seelt limped out of his encouraging debut just before half time while Jay Matete was forced off not long after scoring a superb goal.

He had opened the door for the Black Cats as they raced into a 4-0 lead at the break, with Danny Batth, Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke also on the scoresheet.

But that scoreline was harsh on the hosts who had carved out some big chances throughout, and they were rewarded for their expansive play with two quick goals after the interval.

While Tony Mowbray's side continued to cause problems they were probably lucky not to concede again, and in the end the result was a fair reflection of an excellent, attacking game.

North Carolina play in a division below Sunderland's previous opponents on the tour and from the off they found it hard to contain Mowbray's side, their attacking formation leaving gaps that were picked off with ease.

The Black Cats had the lead inside four minutes, Matete starting an attack from the base of midfield and breaking into the box after a clever one-two with Chris Rigg. The goalkeeper wasn't prepared for Matete to take the shot early, beaten low at his near post. Rigg almost got on the scoresheet moments later when Roberts sprung him free, but the flag was raised just as he converted calmly.

The reprieve for North Carolina didn't last long, Danny Batth towering over his marker and heading home a Roberts delivery with ease. At this stage it looked like it would be a rout, but to their credit the hosts rallied and for a period actually created the better chances.

Oalex Anderson was producing an eye-catching performance up front, troubling Sunderland with his raw pace. Twice he spurned good opportunities from close range, while midfielder Maldonado also went close with a longer-range effort.

Sunderland's rhythm had not been helped by an injury to Matete, who was scythed down by Maldonado as he again burst through the middle of pitch with ball at feet.

Anderson almost reduced the deficit again when he ran through on goal, but an excellent covering run from Gooch saved Sunderland and before long they had doubled their two-goal lead. The third was a gorgeous, sweeping move, started by Bellingham deep in his own half and finished by Roberts on his weaker foot. The latter then turned provider as he sprung Clarke free and though he ought to have been ruled offside, the flag stayed down and he curled an emphatic finish past the goalkeeper.

An excellent half for Sunderland ended on a sour note when Seelt limped out of the action, caught by a stray kick after he had done well to jump in and nick the ball.

Sunderland started the second half brightly but the hosts got the goal their first-half play deserved when Rafael Mentzingen picked up the ball on the left flank, cutting infield and finishing a superb individual run with an effort that cut across Patterson and found the far corner.

Patterson was almost beaten again by Mentzingen after the winger pounced on a poor Joe Anderson pass, but this time the goalkeeper was able to claw away the shot with his left hand.

North Carolina's fresh legs were beginning to show as Sunderland tired in the heat and another mazy run, this time time for Perez on the right flank, finished in another goal as he fired a brilliant low finish into the far corner to make it 4-2 with half an hour still to play. By now they were the dominant side as the visitors visibly struggled at the end of what has been a punishing tour.

They were just about able ride that storm and did create some more chances of their own before the end, with North Carolina's substitute goalkeeper saving from Chris Rigg and Jewison Bennette in the closing stages. Clarke then almost scored an early goal of the season winner with seconds to play, running from the halfway line before blazing over at the last.