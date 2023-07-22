Jack Clarke was back in the Sunderland side on Friday night

The Black Cats raced into a four-goal lead at the break thanks to goals from Jay Matete, Danny Batth, Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke, but the hosts carried a real attacking threat of their own and got two deserved strikes of their own in the second half.

In more testing heat it was another excellent workout for Tony Mowbray’s side, with both sides playing an expansive style that yielded chances right until the very end of the contest. North Carolina will feel they could have scored more but Sunderland were more than good value for their own four efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The night was not without its downsides, though, with Mowbray picking up a couple of fresh injury concerns to be assessed when the group return to Wearside.

Might feel he could have stopped the first goal as it bounced just in front of him and found the far corner but there was nothing he could do about the second. In between he made one typically brilliant save, clawing an effort away high to his left. 6

So how stood out on the night for Sunderland? Phil Smith runs you through in his ratings.

Played at left back and made one big, crucial interception in the first half. Couldn’t stop Perez from getting a shot away for North Carolina’s second goal but typically solid either side of that. 6

Got himself on the scoresheet with a good header from Roberts’ corner. The impressive pace in North Carolina’s side caused Sunderland problems at times but they were worthy winners at the end. 6

Not tested greatly defensively but has a real turn of pace and always looks to play an aggressive pass forwards. Exciting talent, and so a concern to see him limp off just before the break after taking a kick as he stepped in to win a challenge well. Had only just returned from an ankle problem. 6