'Tremendous': Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player rating photos as three stars land an 8 in friendly win
Sunderland concluded their US tour with a 4-2 win over North Carolina FC on Friday night.
By Phil Smith
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
The Black Cats raced into a four-goal lead at the break thanks to goals from Jay Matete, Danny Batth, Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke, but the hosts carried a real attacking threat of their own and got two deserved strikes of their own in the second half.
In more testing heat it was another excellent workout for Tony Mowbray’s side, with both sides playing an expansive style that yielded chances right until the very end of the contest. North Carolina will feel they could have scored more but Sunderland were more than good value for their own four efforts.