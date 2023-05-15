Alex Pritchard says Sunderland have played with freedom this season but insists the job is not done going into the second leg of their play-off semi-final against Luton.

Pritchard joined Sunderland at the start of last season and admitted he’d lost some of his love for football when he dropped down to the third tier of English football.

Alex Pritchard playing for Sunderland against Luton Town. Picture by FRANK REID

When reflecting on this campaign, the 30-year-old, who previously played in the Premier League for Huddersfield, told the Echo: “It’s been an absolute rollercoaster.

“At the start I had to come out of football and start again, from Premier League back down to the Championship and then down to League One.

“We knew how much these fans were hurting and it was just trying to get back into it and getting the love for football again.

“To go from League One first season, to get up with the team we had and then to go again this season, it’s just this never say die attitude really.

“With the young players they don’t really understand who they’re playing against. It’s just brilliant to watch.”

Following promotion to the Championship Sunderland’s aim was to consolidate in the second tier this season, even if there was an inner belief within the squad.

Still, that difference in expectations, compared to last year’s League One campaign, has created a positive environment for young players to flourish.

“I think that’s the big thing about it,” admitted Pritchard. “There is no expectation and that’s probably the best thing for us

“We know what we’ve got in there and what we can do. I think we put expectations on ourselves.

“We are a very good team and have shown that week in, week out.”

Sunderland’s style of play has also been praised this year, with the side playing an attacking brand of football with several technical, creative players.

The Black Cats have also adapted to losing striker Ross Stewart to a season-ending injury in January, with Leeds loanee Joe Gelhardt (Joffy) leading the line instead.

“I think it comes from the back as well the way we play football,” explained Pritchard.

“If they can’t play out from the back we can’t get the ball so it’s fair play to everyone that’s involved in it.

“Like I’ve said before this is what we’ve got.

“We haven’t got Ross up front, we can’t play off him, but then we’ve got Joffy up front and his hold-up play is incredible. It’s full credit to the team.”

Yet despite a positive result in the first leg, Pritchard knows the tie is far from over, against a Luton side who were on a 14-match unbeaten run before their trip to Wearside.

“They are a brilliant team,” he added. “They finished third in the Championship and were in the play-offs last year. They are very experienced and have some very good players.