Amad Diallo, Pierre Ekwah and Sunderland's play-off win over Luton: What Cats fans are saying after first leg
Sunderland fans have been reacting after their 2-1 win over Luton Town in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.
Sunderland beat Luton 2-1 in the first leg of their play-off semi-final at the Stadium of Light – and fans have been reacting on social media.
The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 11th minute when Elijah Adebayo converted from close range after a Hatters corner.
Sunderland drew level before half-time, though, with Amad scoring an excellent equaliser following Alex Pritchard’s short free-kick.
The hosts then took the lead midway through the second half when Trai Hume headed home Jack Clarke’s cross.
It means Sunderland will take a lead into Tuesday’s second leg at Kenilworth Road.
Here’s how some fans reacted to the result:
@MrMoranPE: Not a single centre-half available at the club, no centre forward at all, youngest team in the league, some playing their first ever season in men’s football, but all stepping up and then some.
@ChrisTWade10: Words fail me. What a special club. One game away from another play-off final. What a team
@NicksSport: Unbelievable performance once again from a threadbare squad of kids. The pride of Wearside.
@Dyl164: Pierre Ekwah was the best player on that pitch today
@AshleyReaks: Top performance after being dominated and one down early on. Another beauty from Amad and Ekwah was excellent in midfield - he could be a key player for us going forward.
@peterstep50: Brilliant performance by our young team…Ekwah is going to be some player!!!
@SmithSpeak: Ekwah utterly brilliant today. My MOTM. Without him we would have struggled to contain the Luton midfield
@Ian_Crow3: Great second-half performance. Diallo screamer and Trai Hume header makes it advantage Sunderland. Hume MOTM, but Ekwah was unreal, but overall, we stepped up in the second half and got what we deserved.
@bayareaavgeek: HUGE WIN!! That ending was extremely stressful but we got a win. Now we head to Luton
@_keatings: The improvement in Ekwah is incredible from what we saw in his early performances, looked off the pace then.... certainly not now. Picks his passes so much better, drives well with the ball too