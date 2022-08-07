Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“What a player,” remarked the Sunderland head coach. “What a player!”

Simms, who joined the club on loan from Everton last month, smiled before continuing his answer about deciding to join the Black Cats.

The 21-year-old certainly made a positive impression in the 3-2 win at Ashton Gate. “Ellis Simms, he scores when he wants,” chanted the 2,352 away supporters in the Atyeo Stand.

Ellis Simms and Lynden Gooch celebrate after Sunderland's second goal at Bristol City.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It could have been a hat-trick for the striker if Robins goalkeeper Daniel Bently hadn’t made an excellent save at 2-2.

In the end it was Simms’ strike partner Ross Stewart who headed home the winner 18 minutes from time, sending the away fans into raptures.

Here are some of the other moments you may have missed:

Sunderland fans go overboard

The Sunderland supporters who made the long trip to Bristol certainly enjoyed their first away trip of the season, particularly when their side scored twice in the second half.

When Simms netted his second goal to draw the Black Cats level at 2-2, a group of travelling supporters celebrated so much that they fell over the collapsing advertising board.

Hopefully everyone was ok.

Alex Pritchard’s celebration

There were more euphoric celebrations when Stewart headed home Sunderland’s winner, the striker’s first goal in the Championship after netting 26 in League One last season.

Alex Pritchard supplied the cross for the Scot and was equally elated after registering the assist.

When the chance was converted Pritchard spun around to the sidelines and let out a huge roar with his fists clenched, while substitute Luke O’Nien, who was warming up on the touchline, had raised his arms in celebration before Stewart had even made contact with the ball.

After being named man of the match against Coventry, this was another excellent performance by Pritchard who also set up Simms’ second goal with a perfectly-weighted pass.

Lee Howey’s commentary

Former Sunderland player Lee Howey was also trending on Twitter on Saturday night after standing in as a co-commentator on SAFC Live.

Howey commentated on the game alongside Sunderland media editor Dan Godfrey, with the pair earning praise for their analysis and humour.

"I will be going for a few pints for them when I finish this. This is great," said Howey as the match drew to a close.

A new face in the Sunderland dugout

Finally, Sunderland’s new Head of Goalkeeping Alessandro Barcherini was involved on a matchday for the first time.

The 36-year-old has joined the Black Cats after a three-year spell at Leeds United, where he was part of Marcelo Bielsa’s backroom team.

Sunderland had been looking for a new first-team goalkeeping coach after the decision to part company with David Preece this summer, with academy coach Mark Prudhoe undertaking the role on an interim basis.