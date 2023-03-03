Neil is expected to receive a hostile reception from the home crowd after leaving Wearside to join Stoke back in August.

It came after the Scot had won promotion with Sunderland from League One via the play-offs the previous season.

Speaking to ITV ahead of this weekend’s Championship fixture, Neil said: “What’s incredible to me is that, obviously people will have their views on it, but they don’t know all the different dynamics and aspects of everything that goes on and what’s said and what’s not said.

“More importantly I think that for me I was as good for Sunderland as they were for me. The team couldn’t get out of League One for five seasons and I went and delivered that for them.

“I find it really bizarre now that I’m sort of painted the villain.”

During his pre-match press conference Neil also said that his spell at Sunderland was a 'great time in his career' and spoke of his respect for the Black Cats’ attacking threat.

Stoke City boss Alex Neil. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Stoke are 17th in the Championship table ahead of Saturday’s fixture, while The Potters were beaten 1-0 by Premier League side Brighton in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

