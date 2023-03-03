News you can trust since 1873
Alex Neil responds to Sunderland critics ahead of Stadium of Light return with Stoke City

Former Sunderland boss Alex Neil has reacted to criticism from the club’s supporters as he prepares to return to the Stadium of Light with Stoke City.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Neil is expected to receive a hostile reception from the home crowd after leaving Wearside to join Stoke back in August.

It came after the Scot had won promotion with Sunderland from League One via the play-offs the previous season.

Speaking to ITV ahead of this weekend’s Championship fixture, Neil said: “What’s incredible to me is that, obviously people will have their views on it, but they don’t know all the different dynamics and aspects of everything that goes on and what’s said and what’s not said.

“More importantly I think that for me I was as good for Sunderland as they were for me. The team couldn’t get out of League One for five seasons and I went and delivered that for them.

“I find it really bizarre now that I’m sort of painted the villain.”

During his pre-match press conference Neil also said that his spell at Sunderland was a 'great time in his career' and spoke of his respect for the Black Cats’ attacking threat.

Stoke City boss Alex Neil. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
Stoke are 17th in the Championship table ahead of Saturday’s fixture, while The Potters were beaten 1-0 by Premier League side Brighton in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Neil also confirmed key senior players Ben Pearson and Phil Jagielka are expected to be fit for the game against Sunderland, while Manchester United loanee Axel Tuanzebe could make his first league start for Stoke.

