Neil was a hugely popular head coach on Wearside after overseeing the club's promotion from League One at the fourth attempt, his side becoming the first to win at Wembley in front of supporters since 1973.

Opinions are considerably more mixed after his decision to leave for Sunderland's Championship rivals, but Neil said he wouldn't be drawn on that as he prepares for what is a crucial game for his own team.

"In terms of how I left, people will attach their own narrative to that," he said.

"The one thing I'll say about Sunderland is that I feel extremely privileged to have been given the opportunity to manage that club. "We had great success there in terms of winning at Wembley and I loved my time there. It was a great time in my career.

"I remember it fondly, people will have their own opinion on differing things but I don't think anyone knows all the variables attached to it and I'm certainly not going to get involved in that."

Neil's side have struggled for consistency in results this season but produced a strong performance in a narrow defeat to Brighton in the FA Cup earlier this week, and the Stoke City manager is confident that his team is moving in the right direction - particularly defensively.

He spoke in his pre-match press conference of his respect for Sunderland's attacking threat, and said that he didn't think his knowledge of the squad was necessarily a major advantage.

"It'll be a tough game, they've got good players," Neil said.

"They've got good momentum, when you gain a promotion. In football you're only ever going one way or another. They're a team that... dropping down the leagues is obviously a painful experience but when you strip it back to the bricks and then you can build, sometimes that foundation is then solid.

"They've got some really talented players, matchwinners at the top end of the pitch. Technicians who can look after the ball and hurt you at any moment, that's the threat they bring.

"I know a lot about them but the fact is, when you're capable of cutting inside and sticking it in the top corner, whether I know about you or not you're still capable of doing it. We need to be aware of the threat and deal with it, and also hurt them going the other way. the game has got two sides to it, and if we do both sides well we'll give ourselves a great opportunity."

