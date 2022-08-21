Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats have now taken eight points from their first five games after a 1-0 win over Stoke City, lifting them to fifth in the nascent second-tier table.

Neil admitted his side had been well short of their best levels through the first half at the bet365 Stadium, but Ross Stewart's strike just before the interval gave them a platform from which they improved significantly in the second.

Neil, who still feels his side needs four or five signings before the transfer window closes, said there were clear signs of fatigue in that opening 45 after a gruelling start to the campaign.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil at the bet365 Stadium

And he warned that there was a 'long, long way to go' despite how impressively his team have adjusted to the higher standard of football.

“If you’d offered me the start we’ve had before the start of the season, then I would probably have said yes and taken it," Neil said.

"Like I was saying before the start, we’re a really unknown quantity at this level. The vast majority of the lads have never played at this level before.

"Based on the games we’ve played, I’ve probably got a different outlook on it because I think we’ve merited more than we’ve got. "The QPR one still hurts me to this day. That’s not going to go away for a long time.

"But we’re pleased with where we are. That said though, it’s still just the start of the season and there’s a long, long way to go."

The starting XI at Stoke City was Sunderland's most inexperienced yet, with the half-time introduction of Corry Evans and Bailey Wright crucial in holding on for the three points.

Neil praised his youngsters for the fearless way they have taken on the challenge.

“I had a look back at the Sheffield United game, and I think there were 16 players in total that took to the pitch," he said.

"Of them, only five had played Championship football at any point of their career before the start of this season.

"All the other 11, the only games they had played were the games they had played in the first few games of this season. So for them to acclimatise the way they have done and attack it so well is brilliant.

"What I do think comes with young players though is that there’s no fear.

"There’s no fear of what’s coming next, and they listen to every word I say and try to carry it out as best they can. Even sometimes when they don’t perform, it’s not solely their fault because I need to try to help them with that.