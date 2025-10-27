Sunderland continued their fine start to the new season with a win over Chelsea on Saturday

Alan Shearer has praised Sunderland for their “unbelievable” start to the Premier League season, suggesting that nobody would have expected the Black Cats to be flying as high as they are after nine matches.

Regis Le Bris’ men claimed their most eye-catching scalp to date with a stoppage time victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, taking their tally to 17 points for the season. Results elsewhere meant that the top flight new boys ended the weekend fourth in the table - only trailing third-placed Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference - having already opened up a 12-point gap between themselves and the relegation zone.

And despite his affection for bitter rivals Newcastle United, Shearer has conceded that Sunderland’s performances in recent weeks have made for an unexpectedly impressive turn of events.

What has Alan Shearer said about Sunderland?

Speaking on the latest episode of The Rest Is Football, Shearer reflected on Sunderland’s positive start by admitting: “I mean, if you had said before a ball was kicked [this season], that Sunderland and Bournemouth were going to be in the top three or four [after nine games], then people would have looked at you as if you'd been sniffing drugs or something wouldn’t they? Honestly, they would have. Well done to those two!

"Bournemouth in second and Sunderland in third. Can you imagine if I had come on here before a ball was kicked and said 'I think Sunderland after nine games are going to be third?'. You lot would be thinking, 'What a fool he is.' Well done to them both."

Fellow pundit Gary Lineker said: "We must mention, I mean you said there Sunderland. It must be quite painful for you at the moment, Alan, but what a performance. The coach has done such a brilliant job hasn't he, Regis Le Bris. His track record is not sensational before Sunderland. He was at Lorient and he actually got them relegated and he lost his job there before Sunderland appointed him. But what an appointment it seemed to be, he's done so well."

Shearer continued: "Yeah, I mean, we talk about recruitment and the money spending from clubs and what have you, and Sunderland have brought a lot of players in. For them to get the balance right as they have done and for some of their performances. Again, we always said about their home form, even their own fans would think, 'We're not really expecting to get the win.' They go there [to Chelsea] in hope, they go there because they support their team.

"But I don't think many of them would have thought they were going to go there and win the game and get the three points in the way they did. They've had a brilliant start. As much as it pains me and hurts me to say it, you have to say it, well done to them.

"As much as it hurts me and pains me to say it about Sunderland, you have to say well done to them. They've had an unbelievable start, brilliant results, some great performances. I know their fans are pretty much enjoying it. Yeah, well done Sunderland you have been superb."