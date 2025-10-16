AI predicts Sunderland's January transfer window activity as four players are signed

We've asked AI to predict who Sunderland could sign and sell in the January transfer window.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have made a fine start to their return to the Premier League, but already, attention will be turning to the January transfer window.

The Black Cats were one of Europe’s busiest sides in the summer, with Granit Xhaka headlining a host of players coming through the doors at the Stadium of Light in an effort to stabilise back in the top flight. The early signs are good, with Sunderland taking 11 points from their first seven games to sit ninth. But further reinforcements are likely to be targeted to consolidate that position. With that in mind, we’ve asked AI chatbot Grok to predict Sunderland’s incoming and outgoing transfer activity in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the action from the new Premier League season and sign up to the Echo’s dedicated SAFC newsletter

Incoming players; Joshua Zirkzee - Manchester United

Joshua Zirkzee has struggled to make an impact at Manchester United | Manchester United via Getty Images

Position: Striker

Striker Type of deal: Loan with an option to buy

Grok: Sunderland's attack has been potent but lacks depth in the centre-forward position amid injuries and rotation needs during a congested fixture list. Zirkzee, who has struggled for minutes at United, fits as a loan target with his proven goal-scoring record in Serie A (11 goals for Bologna in 2023/24), offering technical quality and hold-up play to complement Brian Brobbey and Eliezer Mayenda. Recent rumours indicate Sunderland's interest in bolstering their Premier League survival push with Premier League-experienced talent. Given Zirkzee's ongoing talks for an exit to secure World Cup minutes and United's desire to trim the squad, a six-month loan with an option to buy fits Sunderland's budget-conscious model. This allows immediate attacking depth without a hefty upfront fee, mirroring their successful youth loans, while United retain resale value on his €42m asset.

Jhon Lucumi - Bologna

Jhon Lucumi has been linked with Sunderland before | Getty Images

Position: Centre-back

Centre-back Type of deal: Permanent transfer (£15-20m)

Grok: With Sunderland sitting mid-table in the Premier League, defensive stability is key to avoiding relegation battles. Lucumí, a 27-year-old Colombian centre-back, brings aerial dominance and ball-playing ability to pair with Dan Ballard and Omar Alderete. Rumours suggest he's stalling on a Bologna contract extension, making a £15m-20m move feasible for a club like Sunderland looking to solidify their backline.

Melvin Bard - OGC Nice

Melvin Bard is a talented full-back | AFP via Getty Images

Position: Left-back

Left-back Type of deal: Permanent transfer (£10m)

Grok: Sunderland's left-back options have been stretched with potential AFCON absences for players like Arthur Masuaku and Dennis Cirkin's injury concerns during a demanding Premier League schedule. Bard, a 24-year-old French full-back, has impressed with his technical ability and versatility to push forward. With his contract expiring in June 2026, an £8m-10m January deal aligns with Sunderland's strategy of targeting young, attacking defenders amid rumours of their interest and Nice's willingness to cash in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julian Ryerson - Borussia Dortmund

Julian Ryerson of Borussia Dortmund. | Getty Images

Position: Right-back

Right-back Type of deal: Permanent (£20m)

Grok: Right-back competition is needed with Trai Hume and Lutsharel Geertruida sharing duties, and Ryerson's versatility (he can play left or right) adds quality. The 28-year-old Norwegian contributed two goals and three assists in Bundesliga 2024/25, followed up by two assists in five so far this season, with rumours linking him to English clubs. This move would enhance Sunderland's full-back options for a promotion-consolidation campaign.

Outgoing transfers; Ian Poveda

Ian Poveda has been frozen out at Sunderland | Getty Images

Grok: Poveda has seen no senior minutes due to competition from Simon Adingra and Chemsdine Talbi. A return to Leeds on loan or permanent (£2m) makes sense for regular play, as well as any other promising departure, freeing up wages and squad space as Sunderland prioritises starters in their Premier League squad.

Joe Anderson

Joe Anderson of Sunderland | Getty Images

Grok: The 24-year-old defender and Sunderland academy product has been relegated to U21 duties amid competition from Dennis Cirkin, Timothee Pembele, Omar Alderete and others across his positions. With his contract expiring in 2026, a loan to League Two provides senior minutes for development, allowing Sunderland to trim squad numbers and focus on immediate Premier League reinforcements.