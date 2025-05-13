Sunderland will hope to set up a Championship play-off final date with Sheffield United by seeing off Coventry City on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wearside is holding its breath ahead of the second leg of Sunderland’s Championship play-off semi-final clash with Coventry City.

The Black Cats moved on from their underwhelming end-of-season form when Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor both found the net in a 2-1 win in the first leg at the CBS Arena on Friday night and are now slight favourites to complete the job and move within 90 minutes of potentially ending the club’s eight-year absence from the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, the job is far from done and the Sky Blues have more than enough talent within their squad to cause issues for the Black Cats. However, with a sold-out Stadium of Light fully behind them and an intense atmosphere set to envelope Wearside for hours before the game, Regis Le Bris and his players will be confident they can come through what will be nervy night and secure a place at Wembley on Saturday week.

A final date against Sheffield United is on offer for the winners of the tie after the Blades produced some strong performances with a pair of three-goal wins as they claimed a comprehensive aggregate win against Bristol City to secure their place under the famous Wembley arch.

But how will the second leg of Sunderland’s play-off semi-final with Coventry City pan out and who will the victors fare in their Wembley date with Sheffield United? We take to AI tool Grok3 to see how they predict the Championship play-off semi-final and final will play out.

AI predicts Sunderland’s Championship play-off semi-final second leg with Coventry City

Getty Images

AI tool GROK: “Sunderland are favoured to progress due to their home advantage and first-leg lead. The Opta supercomputer gives Sunderland a 44.5% chance of winning the second leg and an 80.9% chance of reaching the final, compared to Coventry's 28.7% chance of winning and 19.1% chance of advancing. Sunderland's likely strategy will involve a low-block defense to absorb Coventry's pressure, with counter-attacks led by Isidor or Mayenda. Coventry need to win by at least two goals to advance outright, which may force them to overcommit, leaving them vulnerable. I predict a 1-0 Sunderland win (3-1 aggregate), with a potential goal from Isidor or Mayenda on the counter, as Coventry's away struggles and Sunderland's defensive solidity hold firm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AI predicts the outcome of this season’s Championship play-off final

Wembley Stadium | Getty Images

AI tool GROK: “Sheffield United are slight favourites due to their higher league finish, squad depth, and recent form, with the Opta supercomputer giving them a 36% chance of promotion compared to Sunderland’s 19.3%. The final is expected to be tight, as both teams are defensively sound, but Sheffield United’s attacking options, including Kieffer Moore, Gustavo Hamer, and Callum O’Hare, give them an edge. Sunderland will rely on Isidor and Mayenda for goals, with Jobe Bellingham, Dan Neil, and Chris Rigg providing midfield dynamism. However, Sheffield United’s experience under Wilder and their clinical semi-final performance suggest they may capitalize on key moments. I predict a 2-1 Sheffield United win, with the Blades overcoming their play-off hoodoo, possibly through a late goal, given their ability to create chances against high-pressing teams.”