76-year-old ex-Sunderland and Rangers manager scraps retirement to manage international minnows

The former Sunderland and Rangers manager can't keep away from football.

By James Copley
Published 16th Jan 2024, 07:21 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 07:21 GMT
Ex-Sunderland boss Dick Advocaat has once again shelved retirement plans to take another job in management.

The 76-year-old former PSV, Rangers, Russia, Iraq and Netherlands manager has taken the top job with international minnows Curacao.

The football legend was expected to retire after leaving Den Haag seven months ago but has once again cancelled his plans to return to the fold. The Dutchman has reportedly signed a one-year contract with the option to extend until 2026.

Advocaat faces the tough task of leading his international side to Gold Cup and World Cup qualification over the coming year.

Advocaat was a manager who became well thought of by the Sunderland faithful after he guided the Black Cats to safety in the final weeks of the 2014-15 season including sealing a fifth derby success over the Newcastle United.

The former Dutch national manager was in part persuaded to remain at the club after supporters raised money to send his wife flowers during the summer of 2015.

