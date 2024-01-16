The former Sunderland and Rangers manager can't keep away from football.

Ex-Sunderland boss Dick Advocaat has once again shelved retirement plans to take another job in management.

The 76-year-old former PSV, Rangers, Russia, Iraq and Netherlands manager has taken the top job with international minnows Curacao.

The football legend was expected to retire after leaving Den Haag seven months ago but has once again cancelled his plans to return to the fold. The Dutchman has reportedly signed a one-year contract with the option to extend until 2026.

Advocaat faces the tough task of leading his international side to Gold Cup and World Cup qualification over the coming year.

Advocaat was a manager who became well thought of by the Sunderland faithful after he guided the Black Cats to safety in the final weeks of the 2014-15 season including sealing a fifth derby success over the Newcastle United.