3,608 Sunderland fans have voted on the direction at the club under owners Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori in an online poll conducted by The Echo.

The poll was conducted after Sunderland's fourth straight loss in a row against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday in the Championship with the results showing mixed feelings towards the club's board.

Sartori was one-third of the controversial Madrox ownership group alongside Charlie Methven and Stewart Donald but has since supported Louis-Dreyfus in lifting the club from League One and reaching the Championship play-offs last season.

However, matters on the field have worsened this campaign with the appointment of Michael Beale to replace Tony Mowbray proving to be a disaster. Fans have also expressed displeasure at how the club is being run off the field with the Black Cats Bar debacle and poor commercial offering playing on supporters' minds.

The Echo asked Sunderland fans on X (formerly Twitter) this question: How do you feel about the direction of travel at Sunderland under the ownership of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori? Just 10.1 per cent of fans voted that they were happy. 21.1 per cent selected that they were satisfied. 32.4 per cent of the 3,608 stated that they were undecided with 36.4 saying they were currently unhappy.

Sunderland fans were also asked to comment on their reasoning in addition to their votes on the direction of travel under Louis-Dreyfus and Sartori, here's what they said:

Kieran Proudlock said: "Satisfied, for now. How they play it in the summer determines if that changes to Happy or Unhappy. Really does sit on a knife's edge atm."

Another social media user added: "Satisfied, Rome wasn't built in a day. People have short memories that almost 2 years ago the club was risking the SoL against a loan to keep the lights on."

"They’ve done more better than bad in their reign but this last 3 months has been an absolute mess," said another Sunderland fan on social media.

Ethan Todd explained: "Happy to write this year of as a ‘transitional’ (I’m sorry) season. Summer will be the real teller as to how much ambition they have whether we Stagnate or make a serious title charge."

Another Sunderland supporter said: "Unhappy. We had a chance to kick on this season, we had a decent 1st 4 months. Off-field is a shambles too."

Lewis Hall explained: "Satisfied at the moment. Last 2 windows haven’t been great with lack of experience in the squad and it’s now showing and the last few months haven’t been great since the Beale appointment but a lot rests on the summer if and how they put it right"