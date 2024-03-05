The Black Cats will have several decisions to make at the end of the season, including the appointment of a new head coach following Michael Beale’s sacking and Mike Dodds’ interim stint during the rest of the 2023-24 campaign.

In terms of transfers, there are still several decisions to be made and many questions surrounding certain members of the Black Cats’ playing squad.

Here, though, we take a look at the players likely to leave Sunderland during the summer as things stand. We also take a look at the stars that might leave and some squad members that definitely won’t:

1 . Jack Clarke - likely to leave Sunderland are likely to sell Jack Clake in the summer for a massive profit as they look to reinvest any fee into the club's playing squad. Brentford, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Lazio have all shown an interest in recent windows. Photo: Nigel Roddis

2 . Luke O'Nien - won't leave Sunderland's stand-in captain is well-thought-of at the Academy of Light and is unlikely to move anywhere this summer with the Black Cats in need of some stability and continuity amid what looks to be a busy upcoming transfer window. Photo: Jess Hornby

3 . Dan Ballard - might leave The former Arsenal defender has cemented himself as one of the Championship's best centre-backs and could well attract interest from Premier League clubs. Sunderland are protected by a long contract, though. Photo: PAUL ELLIS