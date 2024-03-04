Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mike Dodds is set to welcome defender Dan Ballard back to the fold for the game against Leicester City after the former Arsenal man's two-game suspension.

Ballard had accumulated 10 yellow cards throughout the campaign and served a ban against Norwich City and Swansea City. Two of Ballard's defensive teammates, though, are walking a disciplinary tightrope of their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stand-in captain Luke O'Nien and first-choice right-back Trai Hume are both currently on nine yellow cards ahead of the game against Leicester City on Tuesday night at the Stadium of Light in the Championship - and would miss the games against Southampton and QPR should either receive a caution.