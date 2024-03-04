Sunderland duo at risk of potential two-game suspension ahead of Southampton and QPR matches
Mike Dodds is set to welcome defender Dan Ballard back to the fold for the game against Leicester City after the former Arsenal man's two-game suspension.
Ballard had accumulated 10 yellow cards throughout the campaign and served a ban against Norwich City and Swansea City. Two of Ballard's defensive teammates, though, are walking a disciplinary tightrope of their own.
Stand-in captain Luke O'Nien and first-choice right-back Trai Hume are both currently on nine yellow cards ahead of the game against Leicester City on Tuesday night at the Stadium of Light in the Championship - and would miss the games against Southampton and QPR should either receive a caution.
EFL rules state players who are shown 10 bookings up to and including the 37th league game of the campaign will have to serve a two-match suspension. Sunderland have played 35 Championship matches ahead of this week's clash against the Foxes, with their 37th coming away at Southampton on Saturday, March 9.