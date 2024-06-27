31,387 Sunderland season ticket holders to welcome Régis Le Bris as latest figures reveal strong sales
Sunderland have sold 83.26 per cent of their season tickets for the 2024-25 season - with the Black Cats’ home campaign set to kick off against Sheffield Wednesday on August 17.
Sunderland endured a disappointing end to the previous campaign, with the team winning just two of their last 15 matches as they slipped to 16th in the table. However, the Wearsiders have been boosted recently by the appointment of Régis Le Bris, who is set to be backed by a big crowd of season ticket holders this season.
Sunderland fans have been quick to secure their seats for the upcoming campaign, with the club selling 31,387 of their 38,492 season tickets according to SAFC Ticket Tracker (at 07:09 on Thursday, June 27). That means Sunderland have sold 83.26 per cent of season tickets made available to fans.
The total represents a slight increase two weeks on with the club having sold 31,688 of their 38,492 season tickets at 09:22 on Wednesday, June 12. Sunderland’s season ticket prices for adults start at £440, which works out at around £18 per match, and £95 for under-16s and can still be purchased from the club’s website.
Safe-standing seats have also been offered to supporters for the upcoming season, with the club planning a multi-million pound investment project at the Stadium of Light this summer. A new playing surface is set to be installed, as well as floodlights and a PA system. The club have also stated season ticket holders will be offered a number of perks, including discounts on the club’s online store.
