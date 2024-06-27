Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland season tickets went on sale in March ahead of the 2024-25 campaign

Sunderland have sold 83.26 per cent of their season tickets for the 2024-25 season - with the Black Cats’ home campaign set to kick off against Sheffield Wednesday on August 17.

Sunderland endured a disappointing end to the previous campaign, with the team winning just two of their last 15 matches as they slipped to 16th in the table. However, the Wearsiders have been boosted recently by the appointment of Régis Le Bris, who is set to be backed by a big crowd of season ticket holders this season.

Sunderland fans have been quick to secure their seats for the upcoming campaign, with the club selling 31,387 of their 38,492 season tickets according to SAFC Ticket Tracker (at 07:09 on Thursday, June 27). That means Sunderland have sold 83.26 per cent of season tickets made available to fans.

The total represents a slight increase two weeks on with the club having sold 31,688 of their 38,492 season tickets at 09:22 on Wednesday, June 12. Sunderland’s season ticket prices for adults start at £440, which works out at around £18 per match, and £95 for under-16s and can still be purchased from the club’s website.