Sunderland have already kicked off their summer recruitment plans with the addition of former Coventry City goalkeeper Simon Moore - and more new signings are likely to be on their way throughout a hectic transfer window.

The appointment of former Lorient manager Regis Le Bris could well kickstart further deals and there are some big calls ahead of current members of the Black Cats squad. It seems likely Sunderland will continue to try and stay true to the parameters put in place by the Stadium of Light hierarchy as they look to move on from what was an underwhelming season last time out and that would mean taking a prudent approach to the summer transfer window.

One option that could be explored is the free agent market as several eye-catching names prepare to leave their current clubs when their contracts come to an end later this week. We have identified 20 players that would be available on free transfers should Sunderland wish to make a move.

1 . Ben Johnson Current club: West Ham United | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Brandon Williams Current club: Manchester United | Manchester United via Getty ImagesPhoto: Manchester United via Getty Images Photo Sales