Sunderland’s transfer policy in recent seasons has been largely focused on identifying young talents that can develop with the club.

Although there have been some difficult moments throughout that process, the fruits of their labour are starting to show in some style as the likes of Jobe Bellingham, Dennis Cirkin and Trai Hume continue to play integral roles in the promotion push. Of course, having academy graduates such as Anthony Patterson, Chris Rigg and Dan Neil has helped current manager Regis Le Bris as he looks to guide the club back into the top flight.

However, there has been a clear aim of looking to unearth talents that can development during their time on Wearside and help Sunderland move forwards in a sustainable manner. But which young talents could the Black Cats target during the summer transfer window?

We take a look at 15 players currently plying their trade across the EFL that could prove to be shrewd additions.

Jamie Donley (Leyton Orient - on loan from Spurs) Donley hit the headlines with a stunning long-range effort in an FA Cup tie against Manchester City - although the goal has now been changed to an own-goal by City keeper Stefen Ortega. The Spurs youngster has impressed in League One and could step up next season.

Joe Hodge (Huddersfield Town - on loan from Wolves) The highly-rated Wolves midfielder is gaining valuable experience in League One and will hope to prove he is capable of stepping up to higher levels.

Sam Tickle (Wigan Athletic) Another former Sunderland target, Tickle has kept 14 clean sheets in League One this season, despite Wigan struggling to find consistent form.

Lino Sousa (Bristol Rovers - on loan from Aston Villa) The former Arsenal full-back has impressed in League One after joining Rovers on loan from Aston Villa.