Sunderland’s transfer policy in recent seasons has been largely focused on identifying young talents that can develop with the club.
Although there have been some difficult moments throughout that process, the fruits of their labour are starting to show in some style as the likes of Jobe Bellingham, Dennis Cirkin and Trai Hume continue to play integral roles in the promotion push. Of course, having academy graduates such as Anthony Patterson, Chris Rigg and Dan Neil has helped current manager Regis Le Bris as he looks to guide the club back into the top flight.
However, there has been a clear aim of looking to unearth talents that can development during their time on Wearside and help Sunderland move forwards in a sustainable manner. But which young talents could the Black Cats target during the summer transfer window?
We take a look at 15 players currently plying their trade across the EFL that could prove to be shrewd additions.
