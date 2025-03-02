Sunderland contract situation set out as Le Bris and Speakman face big calls

There are some big contract decisions to be made at Sunderland over the coming months.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland remain fully focused on their bid to end their eight-year absence from the Premier League as they push for promotion into the top flight this season.

As it stands, the Black Cats are eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places and will hope that gap can be cut as they prepare to host Cardiff City and Preston North End at the Stadium of Light over the next ten days. However, there is also a need to take a long-term view of what lies ahead of Sunderland as a number of their players are reaching critical points in their current deals at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The long-term future of one former loan signing has already been secured after the Black Cats completed a permanent move for Wilson Isidor. The French forward made a big impact during the early months of his loan stint at the Stadium of Light and has already made himself a firm favourite with the Wearside faithful by scoring 12 goals in 32 appearances since joining from Zenit during the summer transfer window. Despite starting Friday night’s 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday on the bench, Isidor is sure to remain an integral figure as Regis Le Bris’ side continue their promotion push this season.

The success of that bid to return to the top flight is highly likely to determine whether Sunderland can follow up their ambitious loan signing of Enzo Le Fee by completing a permanent deal for the Roma star. After linking up with Le Bris for the second time in his career during the January transfer window, the former Lorient man has already impressed during his short spell at the Stadium of Light and will be another key factor in the bid for promotion when he returns from injury.

Le Fee is not the only loan addition that will be awaiting a decision over his longer-term future on Wearside with Salis Abdul Samed, Chris Mepham and Jayden Danns all set to the return to their parent clubs at the end of the season. However, there are several major decisions lying in wait for Le Bris and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman as a whole host of Black Cats stars will enter the final 12 months of their current deals this summer. They include talented full-back Dennis Cirkin, who has a number of admirers in the Premier League, winger Patrick Roberts, versatile defender Luke O’Nien and captain Dan Neil. There will also be a major decision to be made over youngster Tom Watson, who will also enter the final year of his contract just months after being linked with a move to Brighton and Hove Albion.

But how does Sunderland’s contract situation look across their squad?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When do the current contracts of Sunderland players come to an end?

Summer 2025: Enzo Le Fee, Salis Abdul Samed, Jayden Danns, Chris Mepham (all loans)

Summer 2026: Simon Moore, Patrick Roberts, Luke O’Nien, Joe Anderson, Niall Huggins, Dennis Cirkin, Dan Neil, Blondy Nna Noukeu, Jewison Bennette, Tom Watson, Jay Matete*, Nathan Bishop*

Summer 2027: Alan Browne, Ian Poveda, Aji Alese, Trai Hume, Chris Rigg, Pierre Ekwah*, Nectarios Triantis*, Nazariy Rusyn*, Abdoullah Ba*

Summer 2028: Anthony Patterson, Wilson Isidor, Dan Ballard, Jenson Seelt, Leo Hjelde, Romaine Mundle, Jobe Bellingham, Milan Aleksic, Eliezer Mayenda, Ahmed Abdullahi, Timothee Pembele*, Adil Aouchiche*

* Currently out on loan