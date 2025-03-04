The former Sunderland, Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers flop remains a free agent

Former Sunderland flop Jack Rodwell remains without a club following his release last summer.

The ex-Manchester City and Everton talent arrived on Wearside in 2014 for around £10million and spent four years with the Black Cats before joining Blackburn Rovers on a free transfer. During his stint at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland suffered relegation from the Premier League, but while many other players on relatively lucrative contracts left the club, Rodwell stuck around in the North East.

He would, however, record just 104 minutes of Championship football across the entirety of the 2017/18 league campaign, with Sunderland succumbing to a second consecutive relegation at the end of the season. His inactivity was also portrayed in the Netflix documentary Sunderland ‘Til I Die, with many supporters taking a dim view of Rodwell’s failure to walk away upon the club’s exit from the top flight.

Redwell would eventually leave Sunderland after the arrival of Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven, going on to join Blackburn Rovers under Tony Mowbray. Rodwell would only manage 21 league appearances before earning a shock move to Sheffield United, who were in the Premier League at the time.

But Rodwell would play just once in the Premier League before moving to Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia and then to rivals Sydney. The former England International was released from his contract last summer and is yet to find a new club at just 33-years-old.

In an interview with Optus Sport recently, Rodwell defended his time at Sunderland: “The thing that bugs me about it - especially afterwards - is, ‘For Jack, it was just the money.’ If it was just the money, I would have stayed at Man City.

“So I went from winning the Premier League to pretty much, the bottom of the league, Sunderland. They’d just survived relegation that year. So I went from top to bottom purely because I wanted to play and I didn’t want to just sit there and take money. That’s not the player I am. I was forced to see out the season with the reserves, which, you know, it is what it is. But it’s just the fact that they sort of made it out that I was the scapegoat.”