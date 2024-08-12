The Championship season is now underway and Sunderland got their campaign off to a fine start with a 2-0 win at Cardiff City on Saturday.

A first half goal from defender Luke O’Nien and a late effort from Jack Clarke ensured Regis Le Bris enjoyed a positive start his reign as Black Cats boss. The former Lorient head coach has already added four new faces to his squad this summer after goalkeepers Blondy Nna Noukeu and Simon Moore, winger Ian Poveda and midfielder Alan Browne arrived on free transfer - although only the latter of that quartet started the weekend win against the Bluebirds.

The four new faces all arrived on free transfers after their contracts with the former clubs came to an end and there are a number of free agent options still available to the Black Cats should they wish to explore that particular market once again.

