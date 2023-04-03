13 Premier League prospects from Man City, Chelsea and more Sunderland could target this summer - gallery
Emerging stars at Chelsea and Manchester City as well as out of contract Crystal Palace and Arsenal men could tempt The Black Cats this summer.
A hard-earned point away at Burnley last weekend proved that Tony Mowbray's Sunderland can go toe-to-toe with Championship winners ahead of next season.
Sunderland fans will be hoping the seven-point gap between The Black Cats and the play-off places may be cut down if the side can piece together a run of form over the Easter period, but it seems likely dreams of the Premier League will have to wait another season.
There have been plenty of positives to take from Tony Mowbray's stewardship in the North East and promotion will be the goal for the club come next season.
To make that dream a reality, the club will have to conduct some shrewd business in the summer transfer market.
While supporters may be hoping for marquee signings already lighting up the Championship and any unlucky stars who get dragged down a league with relegated Premier League clubs, Sunderland should look to the future too.
The Sunderland Echo casts an eye at the in-form Premier League and Premier League 2 youngsters who Sunderland should look at. While some top flight clubs may be reluctant to let their stars of the future go, loan moves to Championship clubs like Sunderland could be on the cards.