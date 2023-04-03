Emerging stars at Chelsea and Manchester City as well as out of contract Crystal Palace and Arsenal men could tempt The Black Cats this summer.

A hard-earned point away at Burnley last weekend proved that Tony Mowbray 's Sunderland can go toe-to-toe with Championship winners ahead of next season.

Sunderland fans will be hoping the seven-point gap between The Black Cats and the play-off places may be cut down if the side can piece together a run of form over the Easter period, but it seems likely dreams of the Premier League will have to wait another season.

There have been plenty of positives to take from Tony Mowbray's stewardship in the North East and promotion will be the goal for the club come next season.

To make that dream a reality, the club will have to conduct some shrewd business in the summer transfer market.

While supporters may be hoping for marquee signings already lighting up the Championship and any unlucky stars who get dragged down a league with relegated Premier League clubs, Sunderland should look to the future too.

The Sunderland Echo casts an eye at the in-form Premier League and Premier League 2 youngsters who Sunderland should look at. While some top flight clubs may be reluctant to let their stars of the future go, loan moves to Championship clubs like Sunderland could be on the cards.

Amad Diallo, Manchester United Starting with the obvious, Amad Diallo has impressed for Sunderland this term. He's only 20 years old and unlikely to get a look-in at Manchester United next season, so the Black Cats could well be in to bring him back.

Ellis Simms, Everton Ellis Simms' form at Sunderland during the first half of this season was too impressive for the club's good with a struggling Everton recalling him early from a loan spell. The 22-year-old has not seen a huge amount of minutes since returning to Goodison Park and you'd think a return to the Stadium of Light would tempt the striker.

Carlos Borges, Manchester City There's a lot of hype around Carlos Borges who has 23 goals in 27 appearances in the Manchester City youth set up this season. The 19-year-old was the Premier League 2 Player of the Month in February and won't be short of loan offers.

Mateo Joseph, Leeds United Leeds United lured Mateo Joseph to Yorkshire from Espanyol last January and beat Barcelona in the process. Teammate Wilfried Gnonto is a big fan of the 19-year-old who has 16 goals this season and has made brief first-team appearances.