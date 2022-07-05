Loading...

Sunderland AFC transfer news: Cats miss out on Leeds United man as defender opts for George Honeyman link-up

Charlie Cresswell has joined Millwall on loan.

By James Copley
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 8:23 am

Before the signing of Daniel Ballard, Sunderland were also credited with an interest in Leeds United defender Cresswell.

The 19-year-old is said to have been on the Black Cats’ radar for some time, but the teenager has now completed a loan move to Championship club Millwall, where he will join former Sunderland captain George Honeyman.

The centre-back made seven senior appearances for Leeds last season, including five in the Premier League. He has now signed at The Den on a season-long loan.

BURTON-UPON-TRENT, ENGLAND - MAY 31: Charlie Cresswell of England U21s poses for a photograph during the England U21 Men Media Activity at St Georges Park on May 31, 2022 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Cresswell has predominantly played as a centre-back for Leeds’ under-23 side and the Whites are said to have turned down a loan move from Sunderland last summer.

Cresswell started his career at Leeds United in 2013 and signed his first professional contract with the club in September 2019. He then captained the under-23s to the Premier League 2 Division 2 title and was nominated for the Player of the Season award.

