Before the signing of Daniel Ballard, Sunderland were also credited with an interest in Leeds United defender Cresswell.
The 19-year-old is said to have been on the Black Cats’ radar for some time, but the teenager has now completed a loan move to Championship club Millwall, where he will join former Sunderland captain George Honeyman.
The centre-back made seven senior appearances for Leeds last season, including five in the Premier League. He has now signed at The Den on a season-long loan.
Most Popular
-
1
Championship transfer news: £13.6m ex-Sunderland flop returns after loan as Middlesbrough transfer list trio
-
2
Sunderland AFC transfer news: Former £10m-rated 'target' joins Joey Barton at Bristol Rovers in League One
-
3
Championship news: Ex-Sunderland, West Brom and Aston Villa man snubbed for Birmingham City job
-
4
Manchester United close in on deal for Newcastle United 'target'
-
5
Sunderland's strongest starting XI following Daniel Ballard’s arrival from Arsenal plus new contracts
Cresswell has predominantly played as a centre-back for Leeds’ under-23 side and the Whites are said to have turned down a loan move from Sunderland last summer.
Cresswell started his career at Leeds United in 2013 and signed his first professional contract with the club in September 2019. He then captained the under-23s to the Premier League 2 Division 2 title and was nominated for the Player of the Season award.