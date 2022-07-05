Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before the signing of Daniel Ballard, Sunderland were also credited with an interest in Leeds United defender Cresswell.

The 19-year-old is said to have been on the Black Cats’ radar for some time, but the teenager has now completed a loan move to Championship club Millwall, where he will join former Sunderland captain George Honeyman.

The centre-back made seven senior appearances for Leeds last season, including five in the Premier League. He has now signed at The Den on a season-long loan.

Cresswell has predominantly played as a centre-back for Leeds’ under-23 side and the Whites are said to have turned down a loan move from Sunderland last summer.