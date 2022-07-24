Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats are continuing to target young players with the potential to grow as they try and move to a sustainable financial model and have concluded deals for Clarke, Leon Dajaku, Daniel Ballard and Aji Alese so far during the summer transfer window ahead of their Championship return.

Sunderland have also secured contract extensions for Bailey Wright, Lynden Gooch and Patrick Roberts whilst adding four youth players – Max Thompson, Ben Crompton, Callum Wilson and Owen Robinson – to their under-21 squad.

But there are transfer questions that still need answering. Sunderland are are desperate for competition for Ross Stewart, with speculation regarding former loanee Nathan Broadhead’s return rife.

WIGAN, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Nathan Broadhead of Sunderland interacts with the crowd following the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Wigan Athletic and Sunderland at DW Stadium on September 21, 2021 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we take you through what we know about Broadhead and Sunderland:

What is the picture surrounding Nathan Broadhead to Sunderland?

We know for sure that Sunderland have made contact with Everton regarding a move for Broadhead. The striker has a year left on his deal at Goodison Park after signing a two-year deal in the June of 2021.

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman spoke to The Echo the week after the win at Wembley and made clear that the Black Cats would be looking to strike a deal, and that they believed Broadhead had the ability to step up to Championship level.

"We will have a conversation with Everton this week, to see where they are at with it and where we are at with it, and see if that’s aligned,” Speakman said. “We have to respect the fact that he is an Everton player.

“We have seen him as our player for the year, because we had to get the best out of him but now that the season is finished he, unfortunately, goes back to being an Everton player.

“Look, he’s had some incredible moments and he’s been an inspiration in many respects in terms of some of the goals he’s scored. It has been harder for him of late because of injury but you can’t take away from the fact that he has got all the attributes to go and play at Championship level.”

What other considerations are there regarding a potential deal for Nathan Broadhead?

There are several factors at play surrounding Broadhead’s potential return to Sunderland. Indeed, The Echo understands that although there has been contact from Sunderland to both Everton and Broadhead, a deal is not imminent as things stand.

It is also understood that Sunderland are not alone in their interest in Broadhead with several Championship clubs keen to add the impressive Welshman to their ranks ahead of the 2022-23 season.

However, it is likely that the picture regarding Broadhead and his next destination will become clearer at some point in the near future as he weighs up his options ahead of the new campaign.

It had been thought that Broadhead would be given a chance to impress by Frank Lampard during pre-season but minutes were not forthcoming despite Everton's manager utilising much of his squad during friendlies, hinting towards an exit for the Bangor-born forward sooner rather than later.